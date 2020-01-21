Baltimore Catholic League alumni create rich legacy in NBA

Since its inception 48 years ago, the Baltimore Catholic League has had a storied history of producing top-level basketball talent.
Between its member schools, there have been at least 16 alumni that have gone on to play in the NBA.
The current participating schools are Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall, John Carroll, Loyola Blakefield, Mount Carmel, Mount Saint Joseph, St. Frances and St. Maria Goretti. Archbishop Curley left the BCL in 1997. Before 2009, Towson Catholic (closed in 2009) and Cardinal Gibbons (closed in 2010) were in the league.
Here’s a look at the former BCL stars who have played at least one season in the NBA:
Jaylen Adams, Mount Saint Joseph (graduated 2014)
NBA team: Atlanta Hawks
Career NBA stats (through 1/20/2020): 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game
NBA G-League teams: Erie BayHawks, Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate)
NCAA team: St. Bonaventure
Carmelo Anthony, Towson Catholic (attended 1998-2001; graduated from Oak Hill in 2002)
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets
Career NBA Stats (through 01/20/20): 23.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.9 APG
NCAA: Syracuse
Norman Black, Cardinal Gibbons (graduated 1975)
NBA: Detroit Pistons
Career NBA Stats: 2.7 PPG, 0.7 RPG, 0.7 APG
NCAA: Saint Joseph’s College
Quintin Dailey, Cardinal Gibbons (graduated 1979)
NBA: Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Seattle SuperSonics
Career NBA Stats: 14.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.3 APG
NCAA: University of San Francisco
Malcolm Delaney, Towson Catholic (graduated 2007)
NBA: Atlanta Hawks
Career NBA Stats: 5.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.8 APG
NCAA: Virginia Tech
Juan Dixon, Calvert Hall (graduated 1998)
NBA: Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons
Career NBA Stats: 8.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.8 APG
NCAA: Maryland
Duane Ferrell, Calvert Hall (graduated 1984)
NBA: Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors
Career NBA Stats: 6.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 0.9 APG
NCAA: Georgia Tech
Rudy Gay, Archbishop Spalding (graduated 2004)
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs (current)
Career NBA Stats (through 1/20/2020): 17.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.2 APG
NCAA: UConn
Devin Gray, St. Frances (graduated 1991)
NBA: Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets
Career NBA Stats: 2.5 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 0.3 APG
NCAA: Clemson
Donte Greene, Towson Catholic (graduated 2007)
NBA: Sacramento Kings
Career NBA Stats: 6.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.7 APG
NCAA: Syracuse
Haywood Highsmith, Archbishop Curley (graduated in 2014)
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers
Career NBA Stats (through 1/20/2020): 1.8 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 0.4 APG
NCAA: Wheeling
Damion Lee, Calvert Hall (graduated 2010)
NBA: Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors (Current)
Career NBA Stats (through 1/19/2020): 8.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 APG
NBA G-League: Maine Red Claws, Santa Cruz Warriors (Current)
NCAA: Louisville, Drexel
Rodney Monroe, St. Maria Goretti (graduated 1987)
NBA: Atlanta Hawks
Career NBA Stats: 3.4 PPG, 0.9 RPG, 0.7 APG
NCAA: NC State
Gary Neal, Calvert Hall (graduated 2002)
NBA: San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks
Career NBA Stats: 9.9 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.6 APG
NCAA: Towson, LaSalle
Aleksandar “Sasha” Pavlovic, Archishop Spalding (graduated 1999)
NBA: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Hornets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers
Career NBA Stats: 4.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.9 APG
Henry Sims, Mount St. Joseph (graduated 2008)
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets
Career NBA Stats: 7.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.0 APG
NCAA: Georgetown Hoyas