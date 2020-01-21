xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Catholic League alumni create rich legacy in NBA

Kyle J. Andrews
Jan 21, 2020 12:12 PM

Since its inception 48 years ago, the Baltimore Catholic League has had a storied history of producing top-level basketball talent.

Between its member schools, there have been at least 16 alumni that have gone on to play in the NBA.

The current participating schools are Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall, John Carroll, Loyola Blakefield, Mount Carmel, Mount Saint Joseph, St. Frances and St. Maria Goretti. Archbishop Curley left the BCL in 1997. Before 2009, Towson Catholic (closed in 2009) and Cardinal Gibbons (closed in 2010) were in the league.

Here’s a look at the former BCL stars who have played at least one season in the NBA:
Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Adams (10) pushes the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Friday, April 5, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Atlanta Hawks guard Jaylen Adams (10) pushes the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Friday, April 5, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Jaylen Adams, Mount Saint Joseph (graduated 2014)

NBA team: Atlanta Hawks

Career NBA stats (through 1/20/2020): 3.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists per game

NBA G-League teams: Erie BayHawks, Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks affiliate)

NCAA team: St. Bonaventure

Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Washington. The Trail Blazers won 122-103. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony (00) looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Washington. The Trail Blazers won 122-103. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Carmelo Anthony, Towson Catholic (attended 1998-2001; graduated from Oak Hill in 2002)

NBA: Portland Trail Blazers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets

Career NBA Stats (through 01/20/20): 23.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 2.9 APG

NCAA: Syracuse

Cardinal Gibbons' Norman Black poses for a photo on Jan. 6, 1975.
Cardinal Gibbons' Norman Black poses for a photo on Jan. 6, 1975.

Norman Black, Cardinal Gibbons (graduated 1975)

NBA: Detroit Pistons

Career NBA Stats: 2.7 PPG, 0.7 RPG, 0.7 APG

NCAA: Saint Joseph’s College

Quintin Dailey in 1985 during Bulls vs Indiana Pacers game. Bulls won 121-114. (Tribune file photo by Bob Langer Nov. 21, 1985x) (Basketball Pro, Chicago)
Quintin Dailey in 1985 during Bulls vs Indiana Pacers game. Bulls won 121-114. (Tribune file photo by Bob Langer Nov. 21, 1985x) (Basketball Pro, Chicago)

Quintin Dailey, Cardinal Gibbons (graduated 1979)

NBA: Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers and Seattle SuperSonics

Career NBA Stats: 14.1 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.3 APG

NCAA: University of San Francisco

Malcolm Delaney of the Atlanta Hawks grabs a rebound against Tim Frazier of the New Orleans Pelicans at Philips Arena on Oct. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.
Malcolm Delaney of the Atlanta Hawks grabs a rebound against Tim Frazier of the New Orleans Pelicans at Philips Arena on Oct. 18, 2016 in Atlanta.

Malcolm Delaney, Towson Catholic (graduated 2007)

NBA: Atlanta Hawks

Career NBA Stats: 5.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.8 APG

NCAA: Virginia Tech

Washington Wizards guard Juan Dixon goes up in front of Miami Heat guard Damon Jones, left, during the third quarter of game 3 of 7 in the second round of the NBA playoffs at the MCI Center in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Washington Wizards guard Juan Dixon goes up in front of Miami Heat guard Damon Jones, left, during the third quarter of game 3 of 7 in the second round of the NBA playoffs at the MCI Center in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2005. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Juan Dixon, Calvert Hall (graduated 1998)

NBA: Washington Wizards, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons

Career NBA Stats: 8.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 1.8 APG

NCAA: Maryland

Duane Ferrell, center, is now Player Relations and Programs Manager, Atlanta Hawks (NBA); NBA Player (Retired)
Duane Ferrell, center, is now Player Relations and Programs Manager, Atlanta Hawks (NBA); NBA Player (Retired)

Duane Ferrell, Calvert Hall (graduated 1984)

NBA: Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, Golden State Warriors

Career NBA Stats: 6.4 PPG, 1.9 RPG, 0.9 APG

NCAA: Georgia Tech

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. San Antonio won 105-104 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in San Antonio, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. San Antonio won 105-104 in overtime. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Rudy Gay, Archbishop Spalding (graduated 2004)

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs (current)

Career NBA Stats (through 1/20/2020): 17.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 2.2 APG

NCAA: UConn

Clemson's Devin Gray (33) dunks the ball after an alley-oop pass over the head of Florida State's Maurice Robinson during the first-half of a Feb. 19, 1994, game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Florida State defeated Clemson 79-71.
Clemson's Devin Gray (33) dunks the ball after an alley-oop pass over the head of Florida State's Maurice Robinson during the first-half of a Feb. 19, 1994, game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, S.C. Florida State defeated Clemson 79-71.

Devin Gray, St. Frances (graduated 1991)

NBA: Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets

Career NBA Stats: 2.5 PPG, 1.4 RPG, 0.3 APG

NCAA: Clemson

Sacramento Kings forward Donte Greene (20) gets by Dallas Mavericks guard DeShawn Stevenson (92) and Caron Butler, right, on his way to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 5, 2010, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sacramento Kings forward Donte Greene (20) gets by Dallas Mavericks guard DeShawn Stevenson (92) and Caron Butler, right, on his way to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 5, 2010, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Donte Greene, Towson Catholic (graduated 2007)

NBA: Sacramento Kings

Career NBA Stats: 6.1 PPG, 2.4 RPG, 0.7 APG

NCAA: Syracuse

Philadelphia 76ers' Haywood Highsmith in action during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Philadelphia 76ers' Haywood Highsmith in action during an NBA preseason basketball game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Haywood Highsmith, Archbishop Curley (graduated in 2014)

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers

Career NBA Stats (through 1/20/2020): 1.8 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 0.4 APG

NCAA: Wheeling

Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Damion Lee, Calvert Hall (graduated 2010)

NBA: Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors (Current)

Career NBA Stats (through 1/19/2020): 8.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.5 APG

NBA G-League: Maine Red Claws, Santa Cruz Warriors (Current)

NCAA: Louisville, Drexel

Rodney Monroe of the Atlanta Hawks sits on the bench during a game on Feb. 18, 1992.
Rodney Monroe of the Atlanta Hawks sits on the bench during a game on Feb. 18, 1992.

Rodney Monroe, St. Maria Goretti (graduated 1987)

NBA: Atlanta Hawks

Career NBA Stats: 3.4 PPG, 0.9 RPG, 0.7 APG

NCAA: NC State

Gary Neal #14 of the San Antonio Spurs with the ball against LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game Four of the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center on June 13, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Gary Neal #14 of the San Antonio Spurs with the ball against LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game Four of the 2013 NBA Finals at the AT&T Center on June 13, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gary Neal, Calvert Hall (graduated 2002)

NBA: San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks

Career NBA Stats: 9.9 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 1.6 APG

NCAA: Towson, LaSalle

Dallas Mavericks' Sasha Pavlovic (7) passes against Atlanta Hawks' Maurice Evans (1) during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dallas Mavericks' Sasha Pavlovic (7) passes against Atlanta Hawks' Maurice Evans (1) during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Dallas, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2011. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Aleksandar “Sasha” Pavlovic, Archishop Spalding (graduated 1999)

NBA: Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Hornets, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers

Career NBA Stats: 4.9 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 0.9 APG

The former Mount Saint Joseph and Georgetown big man, shown playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, will play for the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The former Mount Saint Joseph and Georgetown big man, shown playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, will play for the Brooklyn Nets in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Henry Sims, Mount St. Joseph (graduated 2008)

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets

Career NBA Stats: 7.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 1.0 APG

NCAA: Georgetown Hoyas

