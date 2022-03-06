Baltimore area produces 20 MPSSAA state wrestling champions, seven perfect seasons

The 2021-22 wrestling season was unlike any other. It followed a year without competition, with mats remaining locked away in storage. It had coronavirus stoppages and weather cancellations. And for seven Baltimore-area wrestlers, it was perfect.
Seven Baltimore-area wrestlers closed out unbeaten seasons Saturday at the MPSSAA state wrestling championships, leading a group of 20 that earned the label “state champion.”
Most were eager to make up for lost time after last year’s season was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It felt good to be back,” said Sparrows Point’s Gage Carr, the Class 2A/1A champion at 182 pounds who closed out his season 19-0. “I just wish I had a full four years. I’ve been injured too, and got one taken away. So it felt good.”
South Carroll produced three perfect seasons in the 2A/1A tournament in juniors Michael Pizzuto (126, 40-0), Gage Owen (132, 38-0) and AJ Rodrigues (160, 40-0).
“We’ve been doing this since we’ve all been 5 years old, working together,” Pizzuto said. “We knew one day we were going to get to this level and compete with the best.”
However, the magnitude of the individual accomplishments still takes a backseat to winning a state dual title a few weeks back.
“Finishing a perfect season is awesome, but honestly I think the highlight of my year was winning state duals,” Owen said. “That was huge for me to have won as a team, the first in South Carroll history to win that title. That meant everything to me.”
Rodrigues called his match “the main event,” and he might not have been wrong. He faced Stephen Decatur’s Noah Reho, who entered 38-0.
“A state champ myself and a two-time state champ in Noah, to be able to come out on top is great,” Rodrigues said.
Rodrigues won 3-1, getting the winning takedown with two seconds left.
“He’d always go down, when I’d snap and go for a headlock he’d go down on his knee,” Rodrigues said. “It was always there to go right behind. I just got the right time at the end of the third period.”
Not all perfect seasons came from the upperclassmen. Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser was in the 4A/3A 132 final against Elijiah Mills of Old Mill. Kraisser took a 3-2 lead with a take down with one second left in the second period. Wrestling the third period on top, he rode out Mills the entire two minutes.
“I worked really hard in the room and did all I could do to be here, and everything paid off,” Kraisser said. “[In the third period] I just felt like, this is all I have to do and I win. I just had to mentally be tough and I did, it worked.”
Perhaps the most emotional champion was Randallstown’s Ugochi Anunobi, whose three wins this weekend had her 4-0 on the season. She was trailing McDonough’s Elizabeth Heglar 7-1 in the second period, but kept pushing and forced Heglar into five stalling calls for eight points in a 13-9 win.
“I’m gonna cry. That girl was so tough” Anunobi said. “She had me, I looked at my coaches face and he was like, ‘Get up, Go.’”
Woodlawn’s Justin Briscoe was emotional as well, but for a different reason. Briscoe finished his 21-0 season with a 6-1 victory in the 4A/3A 195-pound final. But he was wrestling for a greater purpose.
It means a lot to me, one of my coaches is fighting cancer, so really I’m doing it for him,” Briscoe said. “Competing for something higher than myself. Last year they took it away from me. So I had to come back harder.”
There were several champions that used the canceled season as motivation for this year, including Marriotts Ridge’s Arya Habibi, the 4A/3A 113 champion after a 7-1 decision win.
“We had a whole year off, who knows what could’ve happened last year, so many opportunities thrown away,” Habibi said. “I knew it was my last year, I had to make something count. I was sick and tired of going home without any medals. I knew this year I had to come home with the biggest one there was.”
Sparrows Point’s Dom Ambrosino also had to fight injury issues this year. A concussion shut down his season. He was finally cleared to wrestle again just in time for regionals. He made the most of his chance.
“I’ve waited 13 years for this moment and it finally came,” he said.
Ambrosino led Landon Harbaugh of Williamsport 9-2 in the 120 final before putting him away with a third-period pin.
“He was a rough wrestler, but I slowed the pace down, waited for his mistakes and then capitalized.” Ambrosino said. “He wrapped around the leg and I just baited him, waited for him to make a mistake and then I got back points off of it, then a pin.”
He celebrated with his teammate Carr, who won a 1-0 decision over Parkside’s Eli Sellinger, a match decided by a single escape.
“He wasn’t really reacting much in neutral, there wasn’t much I could do,” Carr said. “I didn’t want to force anything and let up any points. The one escape was all I needed and then ride it out on top. That’s it.”
Also in 2A/1A, Liberty’s Ryan Ohler won at 152, capping off a tournament in which he was always on the go and not letting others catch up.
“It’s something I talked about with my coach a whole lot, push the pace, wrestle for six minutes,” Ohler said. “A lot of these guys can’t keep up with my pace.”
Manchester Valley’s Jake Boog won at 152, avenging a loss to Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka at regionals.
“I was down and my coaches taught me a new move, I thought no better time to hit it than now,” Boog said. “I was down and it wasn’t looking the best for me, but I hit the cradle and I stuck him.”
In 4A/3A, Laurel’s Alex Bellarin (126) beat Broadneck’s Liam DeBaugh by a 6-4 decision. Chesapeake’s Chase Listorti (145) won a 9-6 decision and his brother Victor (182) won by a first-period pin.
Severna Park’s Patrick Ellis (220) beat South River’s Lonnell Owens-Pabon, 2-1, in a tiebreaker. Closing out the tournament was Westminster’s Kaden Bryan, a 2-1 winner, also in a tiebreaker, over South River’s Rachiel Coney.
“I’ve already lost to him in January. I knew immediately that he was a tough opponent,” Bryan said. “I figured he was going to be my match in the finals. I knew I had to keep moving or else he’d get on top of me.”
In the girls tournament, Arundel’s Jada Chaves scored a second-round pin to earn the 105-pound title. Perry’s Hall Alaina Kopalchick won a 7-1 at 110.
“It feels awesome. I knew I was strong enough and mentally there. I knew it was possible and I could do it,” Kopalchick said. “Being offensive worked. I feel like always attacking and shooting and working good off your feet, and never stopping works well.”
Brienna Blackwood of Meade won an 11-6 decision at 120, while Dulaney’s Sarah Sunday won a 9-0 decision at 140.
Latest High School sports
“I was pacing back and forth starting her down,” Sunday said. “The moment she looked away was the moment I knew I had here. I knew right when we tied up and she shook my hand pretty shaky, I knew it was mine.”