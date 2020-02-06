xml:space="preserve">
National signing day: Mount Saint Joseph’s Tyler Leavy among Baltimore-area athletes to put pen to paper

Kyle J. Andrews
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 05, 2020 7:25 PM
Mount Saint Joseph defensive lineman Tyler Leavy holds a plaque after winning the MIAA A Conference football championship at Archbishop Spalding on Nov. 16, 2019.
Wednesday marked national signing day, and many Baltimore-area athletes put their pens to paper to sign with Division I and Division II programs in the NCAA.

One such player is Mount Saint Joseph defensive tackle Tyler Leavy, who signed with Merrimack of the Football Championship Subdivision. His decision came through building trust with the Massachusetts school’s coaching staff.

“I chose Merrimack because of the authenticity,” Leavy said. “Since Day One, Coach [Dan] Curran has been truthful with me. While other colleges send their recruiters to meet the recruits, Coach Curran himself came down, met me and offered me. With him doing that, I knew that he had a passion for me to join the program.”

Leavy has had a number of people behind him in his endeavors on and off of the field, including his mother Tonia Leavy. From the time that he was a young boy until now, Tonia has seen her son continue to put in the effort to becoming great.

“I am very proud him. Words can’t express how proud I am of him,” Tonia Leavy reiterated. “I saw determination. Everything that Tyler put his mind on he accomplished it. This has been a skill of his from a little boy until now. He stays focused and very much humble. All of these things habe helped build his character, as well as addEd to his reputation as a team player.”

The early national signing day in December is when most college-bound athletes make their decisions. Wednesday marked the end of the February signing period, which is the last time when high school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent for the 2020 season.

In his senior season, Leavy set the single-season school record with 125 tackles and added five sacks. His ended his high school career with a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, along with his All-MIAA selection.

He attributes his success through his faith and his teammates pushing him to be the best player he can be.

“All glory to God,” Leavy said. “I’m thankful to be able to be a four-year starter and performing at high level the same amount of years. And without my teammates and coaches, I wouldn’t be able to come out a champion my senior year.”

In addition to Leavy’s signing, Mount Saint Joseph’s Jordon Oliver signed with Bowie State and Blake Wisnauskas inked his letter of intent to Shepherd University (West Virginia) on Wednesday.

Local signings

Players listed are committed to play football, unless noted otherwise

Annapolis Area Christian

Matt Arnold, Mansfield (Pa.)

Ryan Idleman, Edinboro (Pa.)

Jeremiah Taylor, Fairmont State (W. Va.)

Archbishop Curley

Sekou Elliott, Alderson Broaddus (W. Va.)

Josh Knapp, Virginia Military Institute

Devin Thompson, Marist (N.Y.)

Archbishop Spalding

Jahmeer Carter, Virginia

Wyatt Pellicano, Shepherd (W. Va.)

Hannah Williams (soccer), Army

Avalon

Brady McElhaney (via Arundel), Towson

Boys’ Latin

Justin Waters, Stonehill (Mass.)

Calvert Hall

Cobie Floyd, Glenville State (W. Va.)

Khalil Glover, Bowie State

Peter Moore, Virginia Tech

Wale Obayanju, East Stroudsburg (Pa.)

Ty Trinh, Villanova

Sean Tucker, Syracuse

Catonsville

Mateen Kareem, Morgan State

Dunbar

Dion Crews-Harris, Towson

Franklin

Wayne Brooks, West Virginia Wesleyan

Kai Felder, Glenville State (W. Va.)

Isaiah Gardner, West Virginia Wesleyan

John Carroll

Braden Clark, Delaware

McDonogh

Beau Bedard, Lafayette (Pa.)

At Ntantang, Lafayette (Pa.)

Marcus J. Oliver, Assumption (Mass.)

Meade

Joshua Castro, West Virginia Wesleyan

Tre’ Holt, Saint Anselm (New Hampshire)

Mervo

Jarrett Gasque, Bethune-Cookman (Fla.)

Daquan Harris, Shaw University (N.C.)

Kennedy Johnson, Bowie State

Kelin Kimbrough, West Virginia Wesleyan

Jaquan Pitts, Bowie State

Milford Mill

Makai Booker, East Stroudsburg (Pa.)

Jarell Gainer, Shaw University (N.C.)

Jordan Morant, Frostburg State

Khalil Scott, East Stroudsburg

Mount Saint Joseph

Tyler Leavy, Merrimack (Mass.)

Jordon Oliver, Bowie State

Blake Wisnauskas, Shepherd University (W. Va.)

New Town

Elijah Lawrence, West Virginia Wesleyan

Old Mill

Angela Jones (field hockey and lacrosse), Seton Hill (Pa.)

Maddie McDermott (soccer), Shippensburg (Pa.)

Kaiya Sabur (field hockey), Towson

St. Frances

Kenard Carter, Fairmont State (W. Va.)

Luke Hill, Oregon

Micah Mazzccua, Baylor

Breon Noel, Saint Francis (Pa.)

DaSean Roberts, Central Connecticut State

LJ Robinson, Merrimack (Mass.)

Tyler Thomas, Kent State

Coaches who have athletes signing official NLIs and have not already submitted them should email the name, high school, college and sport of each player to sports@baltsun.com

