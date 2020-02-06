National signing day: Mount Saint Joseph’s Tyler Leavy among Baltimore-area athletes to put pen to paper

Wednesday marked national signing day, and many Baltimore-area athletes put their pens to paper to sign with Division I and Division II programs in the NCAA.
One such player is Mount Saint Joseph defensive tackle Tyler Leavy, who signed with Merrimack of the Football Championship Subdivision. His decision came through building trust with the Massachusetts school’s coaching staff.
“I chose Merrimack because of the authenticity,” Leavy said. “Since Day One, Coach [Dan] Curran has been truthful with me. While other colleges send their recruiters to meet the recruits, Coach Curran himself came down, met me and offered me. With him doing that, I knew that he had a passion for me to join the program.”
Leavy has had a number of people behind him in his endeavors on and off of the field, including his mother Tonia Leavy. From the time that he was a young boy until now, Tonia has seen her son continue to put in the effort to becoming great.
“I am very proud him. Words can’t express how proud I am of him,” Tonia Leavy reiterated. “I saw determination. Everything that Tyler put his mind on he accomplished it. This has been a skill of his from a little boy until now. He stays focused and very much humble. All of these things habe helped build his character, as well as addEd to his reputation as a team player.”
The early national signing day in December is when most college-bound athletes make their decisions. Wednesday marked the end of the February signing period, which is the last time when high school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent for the 2020 season.
In his senior season, Leavy set the single-season school record with 125 tackles and added five sacks. His ended his high school career with a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship, along with his All-MIAA selection.
He attributes his success through his faith and his teammates pushing him to be the best player he can be.
“All glory to God,” Leavy said. “I’m thankful to be able to be a four-year starter and performing at high level the same amount of years. And without my teammates and coaches, I wouldn’t be able to come out a champion my senior year.”
In addition to Leavy’s signing, Mount Saint Joseph’s Jordon Oliver signed with Bowie State and Blake Wisnauskas inked his letter of intent to Shepherd University (West Virginia) on Wednesday.
Local signings
Players listed are committed to play football, unless noted otherwise
Annapolis Area Christian
Matt Arnold, Mansfield (Pa.)
Ryan Idleman, Edinboro (Pa.)
Jeremiah Taylor, Fairmont State (W. Va.)
Archbishop Curley
Sekou Elliott, Alderson Broaddus (W. Va.)
Josh Knapp, Virginia Military Institute
Devin Thompson, Marist (N.Y.)
Archbishop Spalding
Jahmeer Carter, Virginia
Wyatt Pellicano, Shepherd (W. Va.)
Hannah Williams (soccer), Army
Avalon
Brady McElhaney (via Arundel), Towson
Boys’ Latin
Justin Waters, Stonehill (Mass.)
Calvert Hall
Cobie Floyd, Glenville State (W. Va.)
Khalil Glover, Bowie State
Peter Moore, Virginia Tech
Wale Obayanju, East Stroudsburg (Pa.)
Ty Trinh, Villanova
Sean Tucker, Syracuse
Catonsville
Mateen Kareem, Morgan State
Dunbar
Dion Crews-Harris, Towson
Franklin
Wayne Brooks, West Virginia Wesleyan
Kai Felder, Glenville State (W. Va.)
Isaiah Gardner, West Virginia Wesleyan
John Carroll
Braden Clark, Delaware
McDonogh
Beau Bedard, Lafayette (Pa.)
At Ntantang, Lafayette (Pa.)
Marcus J. Oliver, Assumption (Mass.)
Meade
Joshua Castro, West Virginia Wesleyan
Tre’ Holt, Saint Anselm (New Hampshire)
Mervo
Jarrett Gasque, Bethune-Cookman (Fla.)
Daquan Harris, Shaw University (N.C.)
Kennedy Johnson, Bowie State
Kelin Kimbrough, West Virginia Wesleyan
Jaquan Pitts, Bowie State
Milford Mill
Makai Booker, East Stroudsburg (Pa.)
Jarell Gainer, Shaw University (N.C.)
Jordan Morant, Frostburg State
Khalil Scott, East Stroudsburg
Mount Saint Joseph
Tyler Leavy, Merrimack (Mass.)
Jordon Oliver, Bowie State
Blake Wisnauskas, Shepherd University (W. Va.)
New Town
Elijah Lawrence, West Virginia Wesleyan
Old Mill
Angela Jones (field hockey and lacrosse), Seton Hill (Pa.)
Maddie McDermott (soccer), Shippensburg (Pa.)
Kaiya Sabur (field hockey), Towson
St. Frances
Kenard Carter, Fairmont State (W. Va.)
Luke Hill, Oregon
Micah Mazzccua, Baylor
Breon Noel, Saint Francis (Pa.)
DaSean Roberts, Central Connecticut State
LJ Robinson, Merrimack (Mass.)
Tyler Thomas, Kent State
Coaches who have athletes signing official NLIs and have not already submitted them should email the name, high school, college and sport of each player to sports@baltsun.com