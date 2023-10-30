Baltimore Sun high school Athlete of the Week (Oct. 23-29): City’s Nicholas Cyrus and Eastern Tech’s Ineza Ross-Riedel

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Nicholas Cyrus, City, football

The junior quarterback threw six touchdown passes — including four to four receivers in a commanding first half — as City claimed a 44-6 win over Poly on Saturday in the 134th edition of the rivalry. Cyrus had touchdown throws of 10, 19, 61, 83, 80 and 44 yards as the Knights claimed their 11th straight regular-season win to take a 66-62 advantage in the series with six ties.

Advertisement

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Ineza Ross-Riedel, Eastern Tech, soccer

The freshman forward turned a scoreless Baltimore County championship game against rival Dulaney into her very own scoring spree in the final 15 minutes, scoring three goals to lead the Mavericks to their second straight county crown on last Monday. Ross-Riedel has 15 goals on the season as the Mavericks take an 11-0-3 record into the regional playoffs.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 11 a.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.