Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Oct. 30-Nov. 5): Loyola Blakefield’s Dan Klink and Garrison Forest’s Avery McComas

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Dan Klink, Loyola Blakefield, soccer

The junior midfielder proved to be the game changer in leading the No. 1 Dons (14-0-4) to a 3-1 win over No. 2 John Carroll in Sunday’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game. The North Carolina commit finished with two goals — opening the scoring late in the first half and then making it 2-0 early in the second to pave the way for the program’s third title and first unbeaten season. Klink finished with eight goals and eight assists this season.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Avery McComas, Garrison Forest, field hockey

The standout senior, a four-year starter and University of Delaware commit, was instrumental in the No. 4 Grizzlies’ second straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship, capped by Sunday’s 3-1 upset title game win over No. 1 Archbishop Spalding. McComas, who dropped back to center back to replace injured standout Morgan Qualls, not only scored the opening goal in the title game but proved the steadying influence on defense with the Grizzlies (11-3) opening the playoff run with a 4-0 semifinal win over Bryn Mawr on Thursday.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 11 a.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.