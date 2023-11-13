Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 6-12): Towson’s Kieran Mischke and South Carroll’s Cailin Yankle

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Kieran Mischke, Towson, cross country

The senior closed out a stellar season with the individual state title in Class 3A, leading the Generals to a successful defense of their team crown Saturday at Hereford High. Mischke, who also claimed titles at the Baltimore County and North Region championships, had a winning time of 15 minutes, 50.1 seconds as he fended off a late surge from Howard’s runner-up Joey Ensor. The team win was especially impressive as the Generals bested Severna Park, which had won five straight Class 4A crowns before dropping down to 3A this season.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Cailin Yankle, South Carroll, field hockey

The senior midfielder saved her biggest goal for the season’s last when she scored with 12:54 left in Saturday’s Class 1A title game, lifting South Carroll past perennial state power Pocomoke, 2-1, at Paint Branch High. In a rematch of last year’s title game — a 5-1 win for Pocomoke — the Cavaliers (14-3) made sure it would be their day with Yankle pouncing on a rebound and then the defense holding firm the remainder of the game to secure the win. It was South Carroll’s sixth state title with the last coming in 2018. Yankle also recorded an assist in the Cavaliers’ win over Patuxent in Wednesday’s semifinal.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 11 a.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.