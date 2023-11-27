Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 20-26): Loyola Blakefield’s Kendrick Worthington and Severna Park’s Sara Kreis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Loyola Blakefield football's Kendrick Worthington, left, and Severna Park girls soccer's Sara Kreis, right, are The Baltimore Sun boys and girls Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Kendrick Worthington, Loyola Blakefield, football

The junior running back proved the focal point in leading the No. 5 Dons (7-4) to a 40-28 win over Calvert Hall in Thursday’s 103rd Turkey Bowl before a crowd of 9,110 at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium. Worthington rushed for 226 yards and had touchdown runs of 8, 4 and 13 yards in the win. He finished the season with 1,138 rushing yards and 12 scores.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Sara Kreis, Severna Park, soccer

The senior forward provided the vital breakthrough in the Class 3A state championship game against Mt. Hebron on Nov. 18, opening the scoring late in the first half in a 2-0 win. It capped a perfect 17-0 season for the Falcons and brought home the program’s seventh state crown. Kreis, who finished with six goals and five assists this season, also enjoyed a one-goal, two-assist performance in the Falcons’ 3-0 state semifinal win over River Hill on Nov. 10.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 11 a.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.