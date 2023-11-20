Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Nov. 13-19): South River’s Hunter Marsden and Centennial’s Mailinh Godschall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

South River soccer's Hunter Marsden, left, and Centennial volleyball's Mailinh Godschall are The Baltimore Sun boys and girls Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Hunter Marsden, South River, soccer

The senior midfielder closed out a stellar four-year career with a one-goal, two-assist performance in South River’s 5-1 win over Towson in Saturday’s Class 3A title game. Shortly after Towson cut the Seahawks’ lead to 2-1 midway through the first half, Marsden scored a pivotal goal with an incredible individual effort to return the momentum. It was the program’s second state title and first since 1987. Marsden finished the season with six goals and 12 assists.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Mailinh Godchall, Centennial, volleyball

The senior hitter shined in Centennial’s Class 2A state championship run, capped by her 13 kills and 28 assists in Saturday’s three-game sweep against Calvert in the championship game. With their 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 win, the Eagles claimed the program’s 15th state title and first since 2008. The Duke commit also had a big performance in Tuesday’s semifinal sweep against Queen Anne’s — 25-11, 25-22, 25-12 — when she registered 15 kills. Centennial finished the season 16-4.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 11 a.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.