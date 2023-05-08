Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (May 1-7): Chesapeake-AA’s Cole Parsons and Howard’s Jenna Vetter

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Cole Parsons, Chesapeake-AA, baseball

The junior second baseman helped get the Class 3A state champion Cougars (13-6) primed for another title run by capping the regular season with a 3-1 week. After falling to Old Mill last Monday, the Cougars beat Anne Arundel County foes Meade (11-1 on Wednesday), Severna Park (7-3 on Thursday) and Southern (10-2 on Friday). In 14 plate appearances, Parsons reached base nine times, going 6-for-11 with three doubles, five RBIs and four runs scored. He also had five stolen bases, drew a walk and was hit twice by pitches. He closed the week going 3-for-3 against Southern with two RBIs.

Advertisement

Chesapeake baseball finishes regular season strong with 10-2 win over Southern https://t.co/gAkse9PTjK — Sun Varsity Letters (@SunVarsity) May 6, 2023

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Jenna Vetter, Howard, lacrosse

The senior midfielder had her do-everything skills on full display in leading the Lions (11-3) to three Howard County wins last week. In victories over Hammond (19-1 last Monday), Centennial (13-8 on Wednesday) and Reservoir (17-4 on Friday), Vetter totaled 16 goals, five assists, 12 ground balls, eight draw controls and four caused turnovers. For the season, Vetter has 60 goals, 23 assists, 41 draw controls, 41 ground balls and 22 caused turnovers.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.