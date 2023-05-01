Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (April 24-30): Reservoir’s Quinn Dean and Severna Park’s Alyssa Gore-Chung

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Quinn Dean, Reservoir, baseball

The senior shortstop was pivotal in helping the Gators win four Howard County games in as many days last week to improve to 9-6 on the season. In wins over Marriotts Ridge, Wilde Lake, Howard and Mt. Hebron, Dean went 7-for-13 with three walks, six RBIs and two doubles in addition to playing soundly on defense. Dean, in his third varsity season, is batting .420 with six doubles and 17 RBIs this season.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Alyssa Gore-Chung, Severna Park, lacrosse

The junior attacker led the Falcons (9-3) to two Anne Arundel County victories last week, highlighted by a four-goal, one-assist performance in Friday’s 8-7 victory over rival Broadneck. On Tuesday, she scored three goals in a win over Northeast. For the season, Chung has 49 goals, 10 assists and 47 draw controls.

