Boy
Billy Atkins
Mount Saint Joseph, football
The junior quarterback enjoyed a career performance in leading Mount Saint Joseph to a 56-6 win at rival Gilman in Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference play on Friday.
Atkins completed 17 of 26 passes for 307 yards and seven touchdowns as the Gaels (5-1) improved to 2-0 in league play. Atkins got off a fast start to set the game’s tone, connecting with junior wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. for touchdown strikes of 45, 18 and 49 yards in the first quarter.
In his third year as a starter, Atkins has been efficient and dynamic this season. He has completed 102 of 152 passes for 1,660 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Others considered: Richie Nichols, McDonogh, soccer; Kevin Smith, Parkville, football
Girls
Grace Siehler
South Carroll, cross country
The sophomore continued to shine in her breakthrough sophomore year, claiming races at Liberty’s Crossfire Invite on Oct. 1 and a second at Saturday’s Westminster Invite.
Siehler opened last week by winning the small varsity race at Crossfire, having the best time of the entire event when she came across in 19 minutes, 50.8 seconds to better Middletown runner-up finisher Erin McQuitty (20:57.8). At Wakefield Valley Golf Course on Saturday, she finished with a time of 18:48.8 to edge Towson’s Madeline Till (19:27.6) to lead South Carroll to a third-place finish in the 14-team field.
Earlier in the season, Siehler enjoyed wins at Brunswick’s 37th annual Zumbach Invitational and the Hood College Invitational in Frederick.
Others considered: Alyson Geckle, North County, field hockey; Mary Grace Goyena, Mount de Sales, volleyball