Siehler opened last week by winning the small varsity race at Crossfire, having the best time of the entire event when she came across in 19 minutes, 50.8 seconds to better Middletown runner-up finisher Erin McQuitty (20:57.8). At Wakefield Valley Golf Course on Saturday, she finished with a time of 18:48.8 to edge Towson’s Madeline Till (19:27.6) to lead South Carroll to a third-place finish in the 14-team field.