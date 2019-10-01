The freshman midfielder made a monumental impact in the only game the Magic played last week, scoring an incredible goal to lead the Magic to a 1-0 win Thursday at top-ranked McDonogh, which also was ranked No. 1 in the country by USA Today and Top Drawer Soccer. Senior back Claire Geier delivered a free kick from midfield that Schenning volleyed home from 8 yards with 4:22 left before halftime. It was the first home loss for the two-time defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion Eagles (6-1) since early September 2013. Schenning, who has six goals and three assists in the No. 2 Magic’s 7-1 start, was the strongest player on the field in the first half, hitting the crossbar earlier in the game. She left early in the second quarter with an ankle injury before returning in the closing minutes.