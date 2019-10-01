Boy
Jaylin Moore
Marriotts Ridge, football
The Mustangs made history Friday with the program’s first win over Howard County power River Hill, and Moore took center stage in the 15-14 overtime victory.
The senior wide receiver/defensive back scored both touchdowns and the deciding 2-point conversion and also had two interceptions as Marriotts Ridge improved to 3-1. River Hill had won the first 13 games between the teams.
Moore frustrated the Hawks (3-1) by picking off two passes that ended key drives to keep the game scoreless.
His touchdowns came late in the game — a 5-yard catch from quarterback Casey Pung to tie the game at 7 with two minutes to play in regulation and a 10-yard run and 2-point catch in overtime for the historic victory.
Others considered: Billy Atkins, Mount Saint Joseph, football; Carter Chesney, South Carroll, soccer; Delvin Johnson, South River, football
Girl
Payton Schenning
Mercy, soccer
The freshman midfielder made a monumental impact in the only game the Magic played last week, scoring an incredible goal to lead the Magic to a 1-0 win Thursday at top-ranked McDonogh, which also was ranked No. 1 in the country by USA Today and Top Drawer Soccer. Senior back Claire Geier delivered a free kick from midfield that Schenning volleyed home from 8 yards with 4:22 left before halftime. It was the first home loss for the two-time defending Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference champion Eagles (6-1) since early September 2013. Schenning, who has six goals and three assists in the No. 2 Magic’s 7-1 start, was the strongest player on the field in the first half, hitting the crossbar earlier in the game. She left early in the second quarter with an ankle injury before returning in the closing minutes.
Others considered: Blake Cunneen, McDonogh, field hockey; Bridget Donovan, Archbishop Spalding, field hockey; Grace Gower, Mount de Sales, soccer; Madeline Lenkart, South River, soccer