Athletes of the Week: River Hill cross country’s Anish Nanjappa and Mount de Sales cross country’s Juliette Whittaker

Boys
Anish Nanjappa
River Hill, cross country
The returning All-Metro Cross Country Runner of the Year is picking up where he left off last season with an impressive effort at Saturday’s Bull Run Invitational at Hereford High School.
The senior captured the elite boys race, finishing the course in 15 minutes, 43.8 seconds. He edged South River’s Sam Keeny (15:47.2) in a field of 207 runners. River Hill finished in second place behind Severna Park.
Now in his fourth varsity season, Nanjappa has vastly improved every year. As a junior, he claimed the Howard County, Class 2A South region and Class 2A state titles. All three were firsts for Nanjappa, who placed fifth at states as a sophomore.
Others considered: Vernon Brown, Franklin, football; Amari Hutson, Wilde Lake, football
Girls
Juliette Whittaker
Mount de Sales, cross country
The sophomore, an All-Metro first-team selection last year, comfortably captured the girls elite race at Saturday’s Bull Run Invitational, coming across in 18 minutes, 26 seconds for a 37-second win in the field of 149 runners.
Whittaker’s dominance is nothing new. As a freshman, she won the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland championship to lead the Sailors to their first team crown. She followed that with impressive indoor and outdoor track seasons.
She was an indoor All-Metro first-team pick after winning the 800-meter race at the IAAM championships. In the spring, she was the All-Metro Outdoor Track and Field Performer of the Year after breaking the IAAM title meet record in the 800 (2:10.16) and winning the 1,600, helping the Sailors claim the team win.
Others considered: Courtney Corcoran, Archbishop Spalding, soccer; Emi Mower, Century, field hockey