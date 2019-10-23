Boy
Delvin Johnson
South River, football
Trailing Anne Arundel County rival Broadneck, 33-21, in the third quarter, undefeated South River needed to get things back on track Friday. The Seahawks’ answer was handing the ball off to the junior running back, who helped them do just that with a 67-yard touchdown run. The Seahawks outscored the Bruins, 20-0, in the game-changing third quarter and went on for a 48-41 win to improve to 7-0 on the season. Johnson’s key score was the centerpiece of a big game as he finished with 26 carries for 234 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching one pass for 19 yards. For the season, his second on varsity, Johnson has carried the ball 138 times for 1,053 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also catching five passes for 123 yards and two more scores.
Others considered: Blake Corum, St. Frances, football; Peter Sorensen, Towson, cross country; Dante Trader Jr., McDonogh, football
Girl
Lindsay Beardmore
Archbishop Spalding, field hockey
In her third varsity season, Beardmore, a senior who sees time as a forward and midfielder, has been a reliable offensive source for the Cavaliers. When the No. 2 Cavaliers took on No. 1 Garrison Forest on Oct. 14 for first place in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference, she was much more. Beardmore scored the game’s opening goal to set the tone and provided the insurance goal later as the Cavaliers claimed a 3-1 win. Spalding, which also claimed a 2-0 win over McDonogh, took over the No. 1 ranking in The Sun’s Top 15 poll this week. The Cavaliers are now 15-2-1 overall and 6-1 atop the IAAM. Beardmore now has nine goals and four assists this season. Also a standout in lacrosse, she has committed to play lacrosse at the Naval Academy.
Others considered: Marissa Dailey, Dulaney, cross country; Sara Hallameyer, Hereford, field hockey