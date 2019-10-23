In her third varsity season, Beardmore, a senior who sees time as a forward and midfielder, has been a reliable offensive source for the Cavaliers. When the No. 2 Cavaliers took on No. 1 Garrison Forest on Oct. 14 for first place in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference, she was much more. Beardmore scored the game’s opening goal to set the tone and provided the insurance goal later as the Cavaliers claimed a 3-1 win. Spalding, which also claimed a 2-0 win over McDonogh, took over the No. 1 ranking in The Sun’s Top 15 poll this week. The Cavaliers are now 15-2-1 overall and 6-1 atop the IAAM. Beardmore now has nine goals and four assists this season. Also a standout in lacrosse, she has committed to play lacrosse at the Naval Academy.