Athletes of the Week: Archbishop Curley soccer’s Anthony Schlee and Westminster volleyball’s Jilienne Widener

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun |
Sep 17, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Boys
Anthony Schlee, who plays soccer for Archbishop Curley, is the Boys Athlete of the Week.
Anthony Schlee

Archbishop Curley, soccer

The No. 2 Friars are expecting to spread out the scoring this season, but, so far, Schlee has done more than his share.

In Friday’s 3-1 win over No. 7 Loyola Blakefield, the junior forward scored three goals in the final eight minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a big Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference win for the Friars.

Schlee tied the game when he redirected a cross off a free kick with eight minutes to play. His game-winning goal came shortly after when he pounced on a rebound, and he added an insurance goal to help the Friars (3-1-1) start 2-0 in the league.

In the Friars’ 3-1 league-opening win at Calvert Hall on Sept. 6, Schlee also scored the game-winning goal.

Last season, his first on varsity, Schlee finished with three goals and one assist.

Others considered: Harrison Beattie, McDonogh, football; Cameron Tull, Old Mill, football

Girls
Westminster's Jilienne Widener is the Girls Athlete of the Week.
Westminster's Jilienne Widener is the Girls Athlete of the Week. (Dylan Slagle /)

Jilienne Widener

Westminster, volleyball

Over the course of her four-year varsity career, the senior outside hitter has enjoyed a handful of individual and team accomplishments.

A three-time All-Metro and three-time Carroll County Times Player of the Year, Widener reached 1,000 career kills in the No. 3 Owls’ 3-0 victory over Manchester Valley on Thursday.

The Brown commit reached the milestone in typical dominant fashion, finishing with 20 kills and nine digs.

On Saturday, the Widener-led Owls (2-0) won the Mason-Dixon Invitational at Westminster, going 3-0 in pool play, then winning the gold bracket championship with a semifinal win over Urbana and title win over No. 1 Broadneck.

Latest High School sports

Others considered: Haley Greenwade , Century, soccer; Caitlyn Johnson, Chesapeake-AA, field hockey

