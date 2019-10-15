The senior hitter, in her third varsity season, has played a major role in the No. 13 Mustangs’ 9-1 breakthrough season. It was evident last week, particularly on Oct. 7 when they defeated visiting Howard in four sets, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22. Davis finished with 13 kills, six blocks, two digs and an ace in a fine all-around performance. In Thursday’s three-set sweep against River Hill, she finished with five kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces. Going into the week, Davis has 75 kills, 35 blocks, 26 aces and 21 digs for the season. After winning eight games in each of the past two seasons, the Mustangs went into this week’s play with a 9-0 mark and were the last undefeated team left in Howard before falling to Mount Hebron on Monday. They are now 6-1 in league play.