Boy
Emani Alford, St. Vincent Pallotti, football
The senior running back made the fourth quarter of Friday’s showdown against St. Mary’s his very own in leading the Panthers to a come-from-behind 28-24 win. Alford finished with 207 yards and four touchdowns, including three in the fourth quarter as the Panthers rallied from a 24-14 deficit. His game-winning touchdown — a 7-yard run — came with 1 minute, 42 seconds to play. He set up the score with a 65-yard run earlier druing the drive. Alford also had touchdown runs of 2, 22 and 6 yards. The win avenged a loss to St. Mary’s in last year’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference championship game as the Panthers improved to 7-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play this season.
Others considered: Sean Barwick, Calvert Hall, soccer; Jarell Gainer, Milford Mill, football; Sean Leonard, South River, football
Girl
Rheign Davis, Marriotts Ridge, volleyball
The senior hitter, in her third varsity season, has played a major role in the No. 13 Mustangs’ 9-1 breakthrough season. It was evident last week, particularly on Oct. 7 when they defeated visiting Howard in four sets, 24-26, 25-22, 25-19, 25-22. Davis finished with 13 kills, six blocks, two digs and an ace in a fine all-around performance. In Thursday’s three-set sweep against River Hill, she finished with five kills, three digs, two blocks and two aces. Going into the week, Davis has 75 kills, 35 blocks, 26 aces and 21 digs for the season. After winning eight games in each of the past two seasons, the Mustangs went into this week’s play with a 9-0 mark and were the last undefeated team left in Howard before falling to Mount Hebron on Monday. They are now 6-1 in league play.
Others considered: Beatrice Daudelin, Western Tech, volleyball; Lana Hamilton, Arundel, field hockey