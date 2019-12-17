xml:space="preserve">
Chad Shaffer, Manchester Valley wrestling, athlete of the week
Chad Shaffer, Manchester Valley wrestling, athlete of the week (Courtesy Photo /)

Boys

Chad Schaffer

Manchester Valley, wrestling

Advertisement

The senior 138 pounder went 7-0 at the two-day Bauerlein Duals at the former North Carroll High, reaching a milestone on the way in Saturday’s final day. After recording his 100th career win, he claimed a 7-2 decision over Loyola Blakefield’s Owen Dixon in the dual-meet final. The Mavericks finished runners-up to the Dons with a 7-1 team mark. Schaffer is 8-0 on the season and 101-38 for his career. Last season, he won a Carroll County crown and placed sixth at the state championships.

Ashley Chew, Chesapeake, Sr., girls basketball, athlete of the week
Ashley Chew, Chesapeake, Sr., girls basketball, athlete of the week (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette)

Girls

Ashley Chew

Chesapeake-AA, basketball

The senior guard showed her versatility in the Cougars’ 58-41 win over Milford Mill last Wednesday, earning a double double with a career-high 35 points to go with 13 rebounds. In addition, the captain contributed four assists and four steals to lead the Cougars (1-2) to their first win. In her third varsity season, Chew is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals. A three-sport standout, Chew also plays forward for the Cougars soccer team and runs track. This fall, she was an All-Metro second-team selection and Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel County.

To nominate a player for athlete of the week, email ggraham@baltsun.com by Monday at 10 a.m. with details of accomplishments.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement