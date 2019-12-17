The senior guard showed her versatility in the Cougars’ 58-41 win over Milford Mill last Wednesday, earning a double double with a career-high 35 points to go with 13 rebounds. In addition, the captain contributed four assists and four steals to lead the Cougars (1-2) to their first win. In her third varsity season, Chew is averaging 17.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.7 steals. A three-sport standout, Chew also plays forward for the Cougars soccer team and runs track. This fall, she was an All-Metro second-team selection and Capital Gazette Player of the Year in Anne Arundel County.