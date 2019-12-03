The Eagles were expecting the freshman combo guard to make a big impact this season and she has wasted no time in helping the team to a 2-0 start. Quimby brings do-it-all skills with an ability to contribute in many ways all over the floor, seeing time at point guard and on the wing. In Saturday’s 62-49 win at St. Maria Goretti, Quimby scored a team-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists. In her first career start on Nov. 18, a 58-57 win over St. Paul’s, she finished with eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists.