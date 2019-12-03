Boys
Cole Herbert
Calvert Hall, football
The senior wide receiver/safety took center stage in the 100th Turkey Bowl at Towson University’s packed Johnny Unitas Stadium, leading the Cardinals (9-3) to a 33-10 win over rival Loyola Blakefield. Herbert opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Amir Jenkins, added touchdown runs of 38 and 3 yards, and also had a key fumble recovery on defense as Calvert Hall won the big game for the sixth straight year. Herbert finished the day with three catches for 69 yards and ran five times for 53 yards. Herbert, who has committed to play lacrosse at North Carolina, accounted for 615 total yards on offense with nine touchdowns this season.
Girls
Makaela Quimby
McDonogh, basketball
The Eagles were expecting the freshman combo guard to make a big impact this season and she has wasted no time in helping the team to a 2-0 start. Quimby brings do-it-all skills with an ability to contribute in many ways all over the floor, seeing time at point guard and on the wing. In Saturday’s 62-49 win at St. Maria Goretti, Quimby scored a team-high 23 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists. In her first career start on Nov. 18, a 58-57 win over St. Paul’s, she finished with eight points, 13 rebounds and five assists.