The senior setter, who transferred from Carroll County rival Liberty, proved instrumental in helping the Knights to the program’s second state title with consistently fine play at the state tournament. In Century’s four-set win over Oakdale in the title match on Nov. 16, she had 31 assists, eight digs, three kills and three aces in the 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16 victory. In the team’s semifinal win over Rising Sun three days before, a three-set sweep, she finished with 22 assists, 10 kills, five digs and two aces with the Knights winning, 25-12, 25-22, 25-23. A four-year starter, her first three at Liberty, Whitworth closed her career with 400 assists and 73 kills as the Knights finished the season with a 16-2 mark. Still weighing college options, she finished her career with 1,316 assists.