Boys
Koran Moore
Dunbar, football
A shaky start in Friday’s Class 1A state quarterfinal game against Perryville didn’t bother Moore. After throwing an early interception, the sophomore quarterback went on to throw four touchdown passes — the first a 43-yard strike to Khalil Bailey — and caught his first touchdown reception as the Poets (11-1) advanced with a 38-0 win. Moore completed 16 of 21 passes for 305 yards and has accounted for 13 touchdowns in the Poets’ last three games. For the season, his first as a varsity starter, he has completed 128 of 204 passes for 1,750 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Others considered: Joey Graves, Old Mill, football; Kelin Kimbrough, Mervo, football; Samuel Okezie-Imo, New Town, football
Girls
Ali Whitworth
Century, volleyball
The senior setter, who transferred from Carroll County rival Liberty, proved instrumental in helping the Knights to the program’s second state title with consistently fine play at the state tournament. In Century’s four-set win over Oakdale in the title match on Nov. 16, she had 31 assists, eight digs, three kills and three aces in the 25-19, 25-19, 20-25, 25-16 victory. In the team’s semifinal win over Rising Sun three days before, a three-set sweep, she finished with 22 assists, 10 kills, five digs and two aces with the Knights winning, 25-12, 25-22, 25-23. A four-year starter, her first three at Liberty, Whitworth closed her career with 400 assists and 73 kills as the Knights finished the season with a 16-2 mark. Still weighing college options, she finished her career with 1,316 assists.