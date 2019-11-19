Boys
Ousman Touray
Wilde Lake, soccer
At this time last year, Ousman was the leading scorer on the Wildecats’ junior varsity team. On Saturday, he was the hero in the Class 3A state championship game. Touray scored with 7:38 left in overtime to lift the Wildecats to a 1-0 win over two-time defending champion C. Milton Wright for the program’s eighth state crown and first since 1997. Touray emerged as the Wildecats’ go-to player this season, finishing with a Howard County-high 23 goals to go with four assists. He was at his best in the state tournament, scoring the tying and winning goals in a 2-1 win over rival Mount Hebron in the semifinals on Nov. 9.
Others considered: Emani Alford, St. Vincent Palotti; Ale Grasso, Century, soccer; Nate Kent, Liberty, football; Austin Slyes, Arundel, football
Girls
Brooke Watts
Arundel, volleyball
The 2019 Wildcats made history on Saturday when they brought home the program’s first Class 4A state championship, beating Anne Arundel rival Broadneck with Watts leading the way. In the five-set victory — 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 21-25, 15-10 — the junior outside hitter finished with a team-high 16 kills and 16 digs to go with two service aces. In the Wildcats’ four-set semifinal win over Winston Churchill on Nov. 12, Watts recorded 18 kills, nine digs and three aces. Watts finished her third varsity season with 324 kills, 167 digs, 44 aces and 16 blocks as the Wildcats finished with a 21-1 mark.
Others considered: Madison Dawson, Patterson Mill, soccer; Erin Marciszeski, Perry Hall, soccer; Ali Whitworth, Century, volleyball