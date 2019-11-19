At this time last year, Ousman was the leading scorer on the Wildecats’ junior varsity team. On Saturday, he was the hero in the Class 3A state championship game. Touray scored with 7:38 left in overtime to lift the Wildecats to a 1-0 win over two-time defending champion C. Milton Wright for the program’s eighth state crown and first since 1997. Touray emerged as the Wildecats’ go-to player this season, finishing with a Howard County-high 23 goals to go with four assists. He was at his best in the state tournament, scoring the tying and winning goals in a 2-1 win over rival Mount Hebron in the semifinals on Nov. 9.