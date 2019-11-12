xml:space="preserve">

Boy

Owen Johnson

Calvert Hall, cross country

Owen Johnson, Calvert Hall cross country
Owen Johnson, Calvert Hall cross country (HANDOUT)

The senior standout repeated as the individual champion at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships Nov. 5 at McDaniel College as the Cardinals claimed their first team crown since 2008. Johnson, an All-Metro first-team selection as a junior, finished in 16 minutes, 20.9 seconds, coming across 20 seconds faster than runner-up finisher Ryan Miller from Archbishop Spalding. The Cardinals had four of the top five finishers to comfortably win the team title, bettering second-place Gilman, 27-66. Johnson, who also is a member of the Calvert Hall track teams, will run at Georgetown next year.

Others considered: Daniel Frink, Edmondson, football; Sam Keeny, South River, cross country; Damone Moore, Towson, football; Ousman Touray, Wilde Lake, soccer

Girl

Caitlynn Szarko

Liberty, field hockey

Caitlynn Szarko, Liberty field hockey, athlete of the week
Caitlynn Szarko, Liberty field hockey, athlete of the week

The sophomore forward scored the game winning goal and added an assist as the Lions claimed a 2-1 win over Washington in Saturday’s Class 1A state title game at Washington College. The win completed a 18-0 season for the Lions, who captured their second straight state title. Szarko was at her creative best in producing the game-winning goal, coming with just under 14 minutes left to play. Swiftly moving to he left around the circle, she lofted a reverse chip shot over Jaguars goalie Hannah LaRue. In the first half, she got the assist on a goal from Riley Pardoe to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage. Szarko’s one-goal, one-assist effort in the title game gave her seven goals and 11 assists on the season. As a freshman, she finished with eight goals and 10 assists. It was the Lions’ fifth state championship and third in four years.

Others considered: Miasy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, field hockey; Kyleigh Gough, Perry Hall, soccer; Miranda Moshang, Westminster, field hockey; Lauren Westbrook, Patterson Mill, soccer

