The sophomore forward scored the game winning goal and added an assist as the Lions claimed a 2-1 win over Washington in Saturday’s Class 1A state title game at Washington College. The win completed a 18-0 season for the Lions, who captured their second straight state title. Szarko was at her creative best in producing the game-winning goal, coming with just under 14 minutes left to play. Swiftly moving to he left around the circle, she lofted a reverse chip shot over Jaguars goalie Hannah LaRue. In the first half, she got the assist on a goal from Riley Pardoe to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage. Szarko’s one-goal, one-assist effort in the title game gave her seven goals and 11 assists on the season. As a freshman, she finished with eight goals and 10 assists. It was the Lions’ fifth state championship and third in four years.