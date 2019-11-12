Boy
Owen Johnson
Calvert Hall, cross country
The senior standout repeated as the individual champion at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships Nov. 5 at McDaniel College as the Cardinals claimed their first team crown since 2008. Johnson, an All-Metro first-team selection as a junior, finished in 16 minutes, 20.9 seconds, coming across 20 seconds faster than runner-up finisher Ryan Miller from Archbishop Spalding. The Cardinals had four of the top five finishers to comfortably win the team title, bettering second-place Gilman, 27-66. Johnson, who also is a member of the Calvert Hall track teams, will run at Georgetown next year.
Others considered: Daniel Frink, Edmondson, football; Sam Keeny, South River, cross country; Damone Moore, Towson, football; Ousman Touray, Wilde Lake, soccer
Girl
Caitlynn Szarko
Liberty, field hockey
The sophomore forward scored the game winning goal and added an assist as the Lions claimed a 2-1 win over Washington in Saturday’s Class 1A state title game at Washington College. The win completed a 18-0 season for the Lions, who captured their second straight state title. Szarko was at her creative best in producing the game-winning goal, coming with just under 14 minutes left to play. Swiftly moving to he left around the circle, she lofted a reverse chip shot over Jaguars goalie Hannah LaRue. In the first half, she got the assist on a goal from Riley Pardoe to give the Lions a 1-0 advantage. Szarko’s one-goal, one-assist effort in the title game gave her seven goals and 11 assists on the season. As a freshman, she finished with eight goals and 10 assists. It was the Lions’ fifth state championship and third in four years.
Others considered: Miasy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, field hockey; Kyleigh Gough, Perry Hall, soccer; Miranda Moshang, Westminster, field hockey; Lauren Westbrook, Patterson Mill, soccer