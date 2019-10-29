The freshman outside hitter saved her first varsity season’s best for the most opportune time in helping the No. 3 Sailors capture a third straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship Saturday. With the team trailing 11-6 in the decisive fifth set against Maryvale Prep, Onukwugha started the comeback with a couple kills. She added an ace and a couple service points to help close the championship. Mount de Sales made it three straight crowns — 25-21, 25-18, 24-26, 22-25, 15-12. For the match, Onukwugha finished with 19 kills, ten digs, two aces and was 100% on her serves. Throughout the Sailors playoff run last week — they also beat John Carroll in three sets in the quarterfinals on Oct. 22 and Notre Dame Prep in four sets in Thursday’s semifinals — she totaled 40 kills, 11 digs and six aces. This season, she finished with 194 kills, 83 digs and 58 aces as the Sailors finished 18-2 overall and 14-1 in league play.