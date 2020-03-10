Athletes of the Week: Owings Mills wrestling’s Phil Smith and Coppin Academy basketball’s Kayla Henderson

The senior claimed the 152-pound division at Saturday’s Class 2A-1A state tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, defeating previously unbeaten La Plata senior Owen Butler, 12-5. It was the third straight state title for Smith, who closed out his career with a 164-4 mark. Smith took control of the title match with two reversals and two near-fall points in the second period and followed with two takedowns in the third to wrap up the victory. For his career, Smith enjoyed undefeated seasons as a sophomore and junior, winning 94 straight matches at one point.