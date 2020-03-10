xml:space="preserve">
Athletes of the Week: Owings Mills wrestling’s Phil Smith and Coppin Academy basketball’s Kayla Henderson

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 10, 2020 6:00 AM

Boy

Phil Smith

Owings Mills, wrestling

The senior claimed the 152-pound division at Saturday’s Class 2A-1A state tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, defeating previously unbeaten La Plata senior Owen Butler, 12-5. It was the third straight state title for Smith, who closed out his career with a 164-4 mark. Smith took control of the title match with two reversals and two near-fall points in the second period and followed with two takedowns in the third to wrap up the victory. For his career, Smith enjoyed undefeated seasons as a sophomore and junior, winning 94 straight matches at one point.

Phil Smith - Owings Mills wrestling
Girl

Kayla Henderson

Coppin Academy, basketball

The senior guard capped a fine playoff week with a 22-point, nine-assist performance in the Eagles’ 59-57 overtime win over Catoctin in Friday’s Class 1A quarterfinal. After Henderson helped the Eagles (18-5) rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit, she scored six points in overtime. In North region play, Henderson scored 25 points in a 64-41 win over Loch Raven on Monday before finishing with 10 points and 11 assists in Wednesday’s 55-51 win over Western Tech for the Region I title. A four-year varsity player who is still undecided on college plans, she is averaging 24 points, six assists and five rebounds this season.

Kayla Henderson, Coppin Academy, basketball
