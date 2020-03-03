One of the biggest attributes the 5-foot-11 senior forward has brought to the Panthers (18-4) this season has been consistency. She was right on cue in Tuesday’s 67-45 win over Western Tech in the Baltimore County championship game at Towson University’s SECU Arena — producing a double double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Roberts was a rebound away from her season averages (17 points, 12 rebounds) as Pikesville claimed its second straight county crown. A four-year starter, she spent her freshman season at Mercy, the Loyola Maryland commit reached the 1,000-point plateau. Last season, Roberts was instrumental in the program’s first state title as the Panthers return as the defending Class 1A state champions.