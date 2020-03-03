Boys
Adrian “Ace” Baldwin
St. Frances, basketball
The senior point guard was named the Baltimore Catholic League tournament’s Most Valuable Player for a third straight year on Sunday after leading No. 2 St. Frances (36-4) to an 81-65 win over No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph at Loyola Maryland’s Reitz Arena. Baldwin, last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as the Panthers captured their third straight crown and league-best 10th overall. In the Panthers’ 82-58 win over Loyola Blakefield in Friday’s semifinal game, he scored seven points and dished out 16 assists. The Virginia Commonwealth commit is averaging 11.1 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and three steals per game this season.
Girls
Charia Roberts
Pikesville, basketball
One of the biggest attributes the 5-foot-11 senior forward has brought to the Panthers (18-4) this season has been consistency. She was right on cue in Tuesday’s 67-45 win over Western Tech in the Baltimore County championship game at Towson University’s SECU Arena — producing a double double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Roberts was a rebound away from her season averages (17 points, 12 rebounds) as Pikesville claimed its second straight county crown. A four-year starter, she spent her freshman season at Mercy, the Loyola Maryland commit reached the 1,000-point plateau. Last season, Roberts was instrumental in the program’s first state title as the Panthers return as the defending Class 1A state champions.