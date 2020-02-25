Athletes of the Week: McDonogh wrestling’s Cooper Flynn and Howard basketball’s Maria Sanchez-Henry

Boys
Cooper Flynn
McDonogh, wrestling
The Eagles junior won the 120-pound class at the National Preps tournament at Lehigh University on Saturday, earning a 3-2 decision over Blair Academy’s Ryan Miller in the title match. The victory avenged a semifinal loss to Miller at the prestigious tournament last year. Flynn, an All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore, finished the season with a 47-2 mark and is ranked No. 5 nationally at 120 pounds by FloWrestling. In three varsity seasons, Flynn, a three-time National Prep All-American, has a 132-17 mark with 76 pins.
Girls
Marisa Sanchez-Henry
Howard, basketball
The senior point guard has been instrumental in the Lions’ record-breaking regular season as they claimed two more Howard County wins last week to finish with a 22-0 mark. In last Wednesday’s 74-38 win over Hammond, she scored 23 points — hitting 9 of 10 shots from the field, while adding four steals, two rebounds and two assists. On Friday, the Howard County champions beat Wilde Lake, 61-27, with Sanchez-Henry totaling 10 points, five assist, five rebounds and three steals. This season, The Wagner commit is averaging 11.1 points per game and leads the team in assists (3.5 per game) and steals (3) to go with just under five rebounds