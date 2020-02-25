xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Athletes of the Week: McDonogh wrestling’s Cooper Flynn and Howard basketball’s Maria Sanchez-Henry

Glenn Graham
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 25, 2020 10:55 AM
Cooper Flynn, McDonogh wrestling, athlete of the week
Cooper Flynn, McDonogh wrestling, athlete of the week (HANDOUT)

Boys

Cooper Flynn

McDonogh, wrestling

Advertisement

The Eagles junior won the 120-pound class at the National Preps tournament at Lehigh University on Saturday, earning a 3-2 decision over Blair Academy’s Ryan Miller in the title match. The victory avenged a semifinal loss to Miller at the prestigious tournament last year. Flynn, an All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore, finished the season with a 47-2 mark and is ranked No. 5 nationally at 120 pounds by FloWrestling. In three varsity seasons, Flynn, a three-time National Prep All-American, has a 132-17 mark with 76 pins.

Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard, athlete of the week
Marisa Sanchez-Henry, Howard, athlete of the week (Doug Kapustin / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Girls

Marisa Sanchez-Henry

Howard, basketball

The senior point guard has been instrumental in the Lions’ record-breaking regular season as they claimed two more Howard County wins last week to finish with a 22-0 mark. In last Wednesday’s 74-38 win over Hammond, she scored 23 points — hitting 9 of 10 shots from the field, while adding four steals, two rebounds and two assists. On Friday, the Howard County champions beat Wilde Lake, 61-27, with Sanchez-Henry totaling 10 points, five assist, five rebounds and three steals. This season, The Wagner commit is averaging 11.1 points per game and leads the team in assists (3.5 per game) and steals (3) to go with just under five rebounds

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement