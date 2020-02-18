Varsity Athletes of the Week: Gilman track and field’s Josh Green and St. Paul’s basketball’s Destiny Ryles

Boys
Josh Green
Gilman, track and field
The standout junior had a strong showing at the prestigious University of Kentucky High School Invitational on Saturday in Lexington, finishing second among 23 competitors in the triple jump with a mark of 46 feet, 2 ½ inches. He also placed 11th in the long jump with a leap of 20-9.75. This season, his second in indoor, Green went undefeated in the triple jump during the regular season before scratching for the first time in his career at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships. He has qualified to compete in the triple jump at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March. Last spring, Green earned All-Metro first-team honors in his first outdoor season after winning the triple jump at the MIAA Championships.
Girl
Destiny Ryles
St. Paul’s, basketball
It was no surprise the No. 8 Gators (23-3) turned to Ryles in crunch time Sunday with the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference championship game against Mount Carmel in the balance. After Mount Carmel rallied from a 15-point deficit to tie the game at 54 with 43 seconds left, the Gators got the ball in Ryles’ hands. The senior guard drew a foul, made two free throws and added two more free throws later to finish with a game-high 26 points in the 58-54 win for a second straight title. A four-year starter and All-Metro second-team selection as a junior, Ryles leaves as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,369 points after averaging 15 points a game this season. She is still undecided on a college choice.