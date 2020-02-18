Varsity Athletes of the Week: Gilman track and field’s Josh Green and St. Paul’s basketball’s Destiny Ryles

The standout junior had a strong showing at the prestigious University of Kentucky High School Invitational on Saturday in Lexington, finishing second among 23 competitors in the triple jump with a mark of 46 feet, 2 ½ inches. He also placed 11th in the long jump with a leap of 20-9.75. This season, his second in indoor, Green went undefeated in the triple jump during the regular season before scratching for the first time in his career at the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association championships. He has qualified to compete in the triple jump at the New Balance Indoor Nationals in March. Last spring, Green earned All-Metro first-team honors in his first outdoor season after winning the triple jump at the MIAA Championships.