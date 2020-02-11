Athletes of the Week: Poly basketball’s Brandon Murray and McDonogh swimming’s Meghan Lee

The senior capped her sensational four-year career in typical dominant fashion, winning two individual races and being part of two winning relays in leading the Eagles to their fifth straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship on Feb. 2 at Loyola Maryland. Lee captured the 200 intermediate medley and 100 backstroke and was part of the team’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. The Eagles won the team title with 458 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Notre Dame Prep (398). For her career, the Auburn commit won eight individual A Conference titles. She holds school records in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, and the team’s two winning relays in this year’s championship meet set A Conference records.