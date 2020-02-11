Athletes of the Week: Poly basketball’s Brandon Murray and McDonogh swimming’s Meghan Lee

Boy
Brandon Murray
Poly, basketball
The senior guard-forward opened last week strong in the No. 2 Engineers’ 77-69 win at rival City on Feb. 3, scoring a career-high 44 points on 18-for-20 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. He had another fine performance in Saturday’s 62-60 win over Florida’s nationally ranked IMG Academy at the East Coast Bump showcase, scoring a team-high 21 points while adding six rebounds. In limited playing time Friday in a 78-24 win against Forest Park, he totaled 15 points and seven rebounds. An All-Metro second-team pick last season, Murray is averaging 21.8 points — shooting 51% from 3-point range — and 6.7 rebounds per game with the Engineers enjoying a 19-2 mark this season.
Girl
Meghan Lee
McDonogh, swimming
The senior capped her sensational four-year career in typical dominant fashion, winning two individual races and being part of two winning relays in leading the Eagles to their fifth straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship on Feb. 2 at Loyola Maryland. Lee captured the 200 intermediate medley and 100 backstroke and was part of the team’s winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. The Eagles won the team title with 458 points, well ahead of second-place finisher Notre Dame Prep (398). For her career, the Auburn commit won eight individual A Conference titles. She holds school records in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke, and the team’s two winning relays in this year’s championship meet set A Conference records.