Athletes of the Week: Dulaney basketball’s Ryan Conway and Old Mill basketball’s Amani Watts

The freshman center has been Anne Arundel County’s top newcomer and she further validated the point in leading the No. 4 Patriots (14-1) to two key wins in league play last week. Watts enjoyed two double doubles to keep Old Mill atop the league standing with an 11-0 mark. In Tuesday’s 68-54 win over Arundel, she scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds and four steals. In Friday’s 61-56 win over then-No. 11 Meade, she set the early tone by scoring 17 of her 26 points in the first half while finishing with 27 rebounds and eight steals. The 26 points against Meade were a career high for Watts, who is averaging just under 14 points per game.