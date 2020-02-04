Athletes of the Week: Dulaney basketball’s Ryan Conway and Old Mill basketball’s Amani Watts

Boys
Ryan Conway
Dulaney, basketball
The junior point guard, an All-Metro selection last season and three-year starter, has been the No. 8 Lions’ catalyst since he stepped on the floor as a freshman. His performances in two Baltimore County league wins last week — 92-53 over Owings Mills on Wednesday followed by Friday’s 98-32 win over Dundalk — have become the norm with the Lions improving to 12-4. On Wednesday, he poured in 32 points and added five assists against the Eagles. He followed with a 38-point, five-assist, nine-steal performance in three quarters against Dundalk. This season, Conrad is averaging 26.4 points, 4.8 assists and 4.2 steals per game.
Girls
Amani Watts
Old Mill, basketball
The freshman center has been Anne Arundel County’s top newcomer and she further validated the point in leading the No. 4 Patriots (14-1) to two key wins in league play last week. Watts enjoyed two double doubles to keep Old Mill atop the league standing with an 11-0 mark. In Tuesday’s 68-54 win over Arundel, she scored 21 points and added 10 rebounds and four steals. In Friday’s 61-56 win over then-No. 11 Meade, she set the early tone by scoring 17 of her 26 points in the first half while finishing with 27 rebounds and eight steals. The 26 points against Meade were a career high for Watts, who is averaging just under 14 points per game.
Player of the week nominations can be emailed to ggraham@baltsun.com before Mondays at noon.