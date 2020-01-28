Athletes of the Week: Archbishop Curley indoor track and field’s Ian Hoffman and Patterson Mill swimming’s Katerina Lomis

In Saturday’s 50-team Last Track to Philly meet at Georgetown Prep, Hoffman was the only participant to capture two events with wins coming in the pole vault and long jump. Hoffman’s highlight came in the pole vault when he cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to set a meet record. The senior’s leap of 20 feet, 6 inches in the long jump was tied for best with Mount Saint Joseph’s David Gess, but Hoffman claimed the gold medal based on having the second best jump. In his third varsity season, Hoffman has won the pole vault in the Essex Invitational, Dartmouth Relays, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference championship. The win in the long jump was his first of the season. Set to compete at UMBC, he also has scored team points in the high jump, 55-meter hurdles and 1,600-meter relay.