Athletes of the Week: Archbishop Curley indoor track and field’s Ian Hoffman and Patterson Mill swimming’s Katerina Lomis

Boys
Ian Hoffman
Archbishop Curley, indoor track and field
In Saturday’s 50-team Last Track to Philly meet at Georgetown Prep, Hoffman was the only participant to capture two events with wins coming in the pole vault and long jump. Hoffman’s highlight came in the pole vault when he cleared 13 feet, 6 inches to set a meet record. The senior’s leap of 20 feet, 6 inches in the long jump was tied for best with Mount Saint Joseph’s David Gess, but Hoffman claimed the gold medal based on having the second best jump. In his third varsity season, Hoffman has won the pole vault in the Essex Invitational, Dartmouth Relays, Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference championship. The win in the long jump was his first of the season. Set to compete at UMBC, he also has scored team points in the high jump, 55-meter hurdles and 1,600-meter relay.
Girls
Katerina Lomis
Patterson Mill, swimming
A four-year varsity standout, Lomis continued her dominating season with another fine performance in a tri-meet win over Bel Air and C. Milton Wright on Friday. Lomis opened with a convincing win in the 200-yard individual medley, followed with a start-to-finish win in the 500 freestyle and closed as the main cog on the Huskies’ winning 400 freestyle relay that cinched the upset wins over the two bigger schools. Patterson Mill beat C. Milton Wright, 100-88, and Bel Air, 101-87. The Huskies have a 14-1 team record with Lomis averaging 12 individual points per meet this season. Still undecided where she will swim in college, she has received interest from North Carolina and Miami, among others.
Athlete of the week nominations can be made by emailing ggraham@baltsun.com before Mondays at noon.