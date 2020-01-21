Athletes of the Week: Mount Saint Joseph basketball’s Jason Edokpayi and Mount de Sales indoor track’s Bella Whittaker

Just how dominant has the senior star been? Whittaker has yet to lose in an event in which she has competed so far this indoor season. Some of Whittaker’s best work came in the MIAA/IAAM indoor track championships on Friday. After winning the 55-meter dash (7.20 seconds) and 300-meter run (42.10), she set an IAAM conference record in the 500 run with a winning time of 1 minute, 12.67 seconds. It easily bested the previous conference mark of 1:15.28 — set by McDonogh’s Sydney Hayes in 2013 — and Whittaker became the first runner in the country to run under 1:13 in the event this season. With help from her younger sister, Juliette, Mount de Sales finished second behind Maryvale in the IAAM team scoring. Bella, who has committed to run at Penn, was an All-Metro first-team selection in the indoor and outdoor seasons as a junior.