Athletes of the Week: Mount Saint Joseph basketball’s Jason Edokpayi and Mount de Sales indoor track’s Bella Whittaker

Boys
Jason Edokpayi
Mount Saint Joseph, basketball
In leading the Gaels to three wins last week, the senior forward was consistent throughout and, when needed the most, downright dominating. The latter came in Friday’s 62-53 upset win over then-No. 1 St. Frances when Edokpayi posted a double double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in addition to playing strong interior defense. The home win put the Gaels at 17-3 as they moved to No. 2 in The Sun’s Top 15 poll this week. Edokpayi opened the week with 15 points and nine rebounds in an 86-59 win over Saint Maria Goretti on Jan. 13 and followed that with a 14-point, six-rebound effort against Gerstell in an 86-52 win on Wednesday. For the season, his third on varsity, he is averaging 15.7 points and seven rebounds per game.
Girls
Bella Whittaker
Mount de Sales, indoor track
Just how dominant has the senior star been? Whittaker has yet to lose in an event in which she has competed so far this indoor season. Some of Whittaker’s best work came in the MIAA/IAAM indoor track championships on Friday. After winning the 55-meter dash (7.20 seconds) and 300-meter run (42.10), she set an IAAM conference record in the 500 run with a winning time of 1 minute, 12.67 seconds. It easily bested the previous conference mark of 1:15.28 — set by McDonogh’s Sydney Hayes in 2013 — and Whittaker became the first runner in the country to run under 1:13 in the event this season. With help from her younger sister, Juliette, Mount de Sales finished second behind Maryvale in the IAAM team scoring. Bella, who has committed to run at Penn, was an All-Metro first-team selection in the indoor and outdoor seasons as a junior.
