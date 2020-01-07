The senior guard put together sensational performances as the No. 15 Lakers (5-6) claimed two upset wins in as many days last week. In Friday’s 66-63 overtime win against then-No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph, Donadio beat the regulation buzzer with a 3-pointer at midcourt to send the game into overtime and hit another 3 at the start of the extra time before finishing with 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. At the Baltimore Hoop Festival at St. Frances on Saturday, he finished with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Lakers knocked off then-No. 11 Mervo, 70-61. For the season, his first at Boys’ Latin, Donadio is averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists per game.