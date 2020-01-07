Boys
Lorenzo Donadio
Boys’ Latin, basketball
The senior guard put together sensational performances as the No. 15 Lakers (5-6) claimed two upset wins in as many days last week. In Friday’s 66-63 overtime win against then-No. 3 Mount Saint Joseph, Donadio beat the regulation buzzer with a 3-pointer at midcourt to send the game into overtime and hit another 3 at the start of the extra time before finishing with 34 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. At the Baltimore Hoop Festival at St. Frances on Saturday, he finished with 28 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Lakers knocked off then-No. 11 Mervo, 70-61. For the season, his first at Boys’ Latin, Donadio is averaging 18.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and three assists per game.
Girls
Lillian Harris
Westminster, basketball
In wins against Glenelg and Carroll County rival Francis Scott Key on back-to-back nights, the senior guard compiled 49 points and 17 rebounds to help the Owls improve to 6-3. In a 54-45 win over Glenelg on Thursday, she finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals. The Owls followed with a 44-35 win over the Eagles with Harris contributing 26 points and nine rebounds. For the season, Harris is averaging 18.7 points and eight rebounds per game. Harris is a four-year varsity player, having started her career at Westminster as a freshman before spending the past two seasons at St. John’s Catholic Prep in Frederick.