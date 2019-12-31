The sophomore forward did a lot of everything in leading the Foresters to two wins and the Carrington Division crown at the All About the Girls Invitational this weekend at The Seed School of Maryland. In a 73-14 win over Edgewood in the tournament opener Friday, Jones finished with a triple double — going for 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals — and also added four assists and two blocked shots. In Saturday’s title game, a 53-26 win over Chesapeake-AA, she recorded a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while adding three assists. With the Foresters 5-1 on the season, Jones, who plays every position on the floor, is averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.