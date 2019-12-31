Boys
Sean Powell
Loch Raven, basketball
The senior guard was instrumental in helping the Raiders (7-0) capture the red bracket championship at the Carver Vo-Tech Holiday Classic over the weekend, finishing with a combined 26 points, 18 rebounds, 11 assists and six steals in wins over Patterson and Coppin Academy. In Friday’s opening 70-66 win over Patterson, Powell scored 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Raiders to the championship game. In the 59-56 win over Coppin, he had 10 points and 11 rebounds while adding six assists and four steals. Powell is averaging 14.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.6 steals per game this season in addition to bringing valuable leadership.
Girls
Danielle Jones
Forest Park, basketball
The sophomore forward did a lot of everything in leading the Foresters to two wins and the Carrington Division crown at the All About the Girls Invitational this weekend at The Seed School of Maryland. In a 73-14 win over Edgewood in the tournament opener Friday, Jones finished with a triple double — going for 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 steals — and also added four assists and two blocked shots. In Saturday’s title game, a 53-26 win over Chesapeake-AA, she recorded a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds while adding three assists. With the Foresters 5-1 on the season, Jones, who plays every position on the floor, is averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
Athlete of the week nominations can be made by sending an email to ggraham@baltsun.com before Monday at 10 a.m.