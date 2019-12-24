The senior point guard was instrumental in three Reservoir wins last week, highlighted by a 35-point performance in a 53-49 win over Catonsville in the championship game of the Catonsville Christmas Showcase on Saturday. Down by two at the half, Hooker scored 28 of the Gators’ 31 points in the second half, including two free throws with 18 seconds left to secure the win. The three-year varsity player opened the week with 31 points in a 62-51 win over previously undefeated Meade on Wednesday and posted 24 points, seven steals and five assists in a 72-41 win over Concordia Prep in the tournament opener at Catonsville on Friday. The Smith College commit is averaging 29 points, 3.2 assists and 3.8 steals in leading the Gators to a 5-1 mark.