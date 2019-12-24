Boy Athlete of the Week
Justin Lewis
Poly, basketball
The All-Metro senior forward set the tone in the Baltimore City league with a dominant performance for the No. 1 Engineers (4-0) in a 79-52 win against No. 4 Lake Clifton on Dec. 16. He recorded a double double with 17 points and 23 rebounds, adding five blocks, five assists and two steals. The Marquette commit has picked up where he left off the past two seasons for the three-time defending Class 3A state champions, averaging 17 points, 15 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4 blocks per game. Last season, his second straight on the All-Metro first team, Lewis averaged 17.3 points and 9.2 rebounds while recording 16 double doubles.
Girl Athlete of the Week
Tiffany Hooker
Reservoir, basketball
The senior point guard was instrumental in three Reservoir wins last week, highlighted by a 35-point performance in a 53-49 win over Catonsville in the championship game of the Catonsville Christmas Showcase on Saturday. Down by two at the half, Hooker scored 28 of the Gators’ 31 points in the second half, including two free throws with 18 seconds left to secure the win. The three-year varsity player opened the week with 31 points in a 62-51 win over previously undefeated Meade on Wednesday and posted 24 points, seven steals and five assists in a 72-41 win over Concordia Prep in the tournament opener at Catonsville on Friday. The Smith College commit is averaging 29 points, 3.2 assists and 3.8 steals in leading the Gators to a 5-1 mark.