St. Frances star Angel Reese named finalist for Naismith Player of the Year honors

St. Frances girls basketball star Angel Reese, who led the No. 2 Panthers (25-3) ) to their fifth straight Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship on Sunday, was named one of five finalists competing for the Naismith High School Girls Player of the Year Trophy honors.
A four-year standout and last year’s All-Metro Player of the Year, Reese averaged 18.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. The Maryland commit scored 18 points in the Panthers’ 55-51 league title win over St. Vincent Pallotti.
Rated the No. 2 prospect by ESPN, she is joined by Paige Buecker (Hopkins High, Minnesota), Kamill Cardoso (Hamilton Heights Christian, Tennessee), Te-Hina Paopao (La Jolla Country Day, California) and Hailey Van Lith (Cashmere High, Washington) as the finalists for one of the country’s most prestigious awards.
The Atlanta Tipoff Club will announce the winner on March 10.