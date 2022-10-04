Garrison Forest’s Alyssa Klebasko survived childhood cancer. So did her love for field hockey.

There’s little that can rattle Garrison Forest senior Alyssa Klebasko in the goalie cage. An opponent bearing down on a fast break or lining up for a critical penalty stroke can’t compare to the intensity the All-American already has faced.

For a survivor of childhood leukemia, the challenges of field hockey are relative.

“When you’re literally not sure if you’re going to live or die,” Klebasko said, “nothing scares you much anymore.”

Throughout her field hockey career, the Odenton resident has racked up several superlatives, including starting on the Grizzlies’ Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship team as a freshman, earning third-team All-American honors from Max Field Hockey last season and being selected as one of 33 players to make the 2022 U.S. Rise Women’s National Team.

She’s also fulfilled a lifelong dream by accepting an offer to continue her career at Maryland, where she grew up going to games and spending countless hours working with coaches at camps and clinics.

Just as noteworthy as her accomplishments on the field has been her perseverance off it.

Klebasko was an active child playing multiple sports until she was 6. That’s when she began experiencing sharp pains in her legs, as well as frequent fevers, strep throat, and as her mother, Gretchen Klebasko, recalls, “illness after illness.”

It was in the midst of one of these fevers that Gretchen and her husband, Mike, decided they needed answers. So they took their daughter to an on-call pediatrician.

“We’re sitting there in the office and the doctor says, ‘Well, I don’t want you to think this is cancer,’” Gretchen recalled. “I was like, ‘Whoa, is that even on the table? Are we even thinking that?’”

But the situation soon became real when their regular pediatrician, Dr. Margaret Turner, called shortly thereafter and told them to take Alyssa to the hospital for blood work.

“We come back and the phone’s ringing about an hour later, and they say, ‘Dr. Turner wants to see you at 5 o’clock after her last patient,’” recalls Gretchen. “We go in, we’re sitting there and Margaret says, ‘Gretchen, I think she has leukemia. They’re waiting for you at Hopkins.’ I’ll never forget, I had to leave the room because I was so sick.”

Alyssa was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a potentially aggressive type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow, according to cancer.org. The upside was that doctors had caught it early. It’s also one of the most curable cancers, according to the American Cancer Society, with a five-year survival rate for children of about 90%.

At the time, that was of little solace.

“Literally, I’m going to lose my child,” Gretchen remembers thinking. “I couldn’t stop crying.”

In 2012, Alyssa Klebasko, right, and her mom Gretchen show off the Band-Aid donation box at School of the Incarnation in Gambrills. Klebasko, who was diagnosed when she was 6, beat acute lymphocytic leukemia and is now one of the top high school field hockey goalies in the country. (Courtesy photo, Capital Gazette)

Alyssa endured more than two years of chemotherapy treatments through a combination of pills, intravenous drips and spinal taps. The toll of the chemo was harsh — at one point, she lost her ability to walk — but doctors encouraged her to keep as active as possible.

In 2012, she spent some of her time spearheading a project to collect kid-friendly character Band-Aids for the Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Center.

More than anything, however, she wanted to return to hockey, but she no longer had the capacity to run the field with her teammates. That’s when her mom and Kim Schmelzinger, her rec coach at the Gambrills-Odenton Recreation Council, came up with a bold plan.

“I said, ‘If the doctors agree, the league agrees, and you’re willing to do this and Alyssa wants to do it, we can put her in goal,’” recalled Schmelzinger, a cancer survivor. “She’s a gutsy little kid. If she’s really struggling, we’ll take her out, and if she wants to stay in, we’ll prop her up against the goal post. But we’ll give her access to a little piece of something that she loves that doesn’t have to get taken away from her.”

She took to the new position right away, and the chance to continue playing buoyed her spirits. In fact, Alyssa was so anxious to resume playing that she insisted her spinal taps be administered while she was awake — making her the youngest patient at her clinic to undergo the procedures while conscious, the family said — just so she could attend practice afterward.

“Goalie is what got me through one of the toughest times of my life,” Alyssa said. “I think that definitely grew my passion and my love for the sport, and specifically goalie. The thrill of the save is what keeps me going.”

Garrison Forest field hockey goalie Alyssa Klebasko was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), a potentially aggressive type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow when she was 6. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Sometimes, that desire to keep going taxed her body to its limit.

“A ball would come at her and she’d stop it, then the play would return to the other end of the field and she’d just kind of lean against the goal post,” Schmelzinger said. “It was hard, but there was something about it that I think was kind of a lifeline for her.”

The chemo took its toll, causing her bones to become so fragile that she broke about 10 during the course of her treatment. She was forced to stop playing for a season when doctors warned that getting struck by the ball could put her at risk for serious injury.

But that was a minor blip compared to what happened at age 8, when she became gravely ill from chemo toxicity, which caused her brain to swell.

“We almost lost her,” Gretchen recalls. “We thought, ‘Here we go. We’re going to go through all of this just to lose her at the very end.’”

Again, she pulled through, with her calm demeanor and positive attitude making an otherwise chaotic episode more manageable for those around her. The immense support from the community also helped.

Though Alyssa missed almost a full year of elementary school, several of her teachers from the School of the Incarnation in Gambrills routinely came to the family’s house during lunch breaks and provided tutoring so she could keep up with her classmates. Neighbors also frequently left packages of food and other supplies at her family’s front door.

“It was unbelievable,” Gretchen said. “We were so blessed to have a community that really did everything in their power to support Alyssa.”

The treatment ultimately proved successful, and Alyssa returned to the goal in earnest. Sarah Dawson, director of the Freedom HKY Club in Edgewater, began coaching her shortly after that time, and immediately knew the young girl had a gift.

“When we got her, she was just this short-haired fierce little goalie that really did not hold back, and she’s just been nonstop since then,” said Dawson, a former All-American forward at Iowa and national team member. “There’s a video that her mom has when she’s 9 and I’m just shooting on her and shooting on her, and she just kept going. She’s just like a little fireball.”

From left, Garrison Forest goalie Alyssa Klebasko is greeted by jubilant teammates Ryleigh McComas, Elizabeth Bossi and Celia Donner after shutting out Archbishop Spalding, 1-0, to win the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship at Stevenson on Nov. 3, 2019. Klebasko, a Maryland commit, is considered one of the top high school goalies in the country. (Amy Davis)

Dawson said that what makes Klebasko so dominant in goal are her quick reactions and near-flawless technique.

“She’s also super competitive,” Dawson said. “She never wants to give up on anything, and she wants to win.”

Alyssa also has found ways to counter her 5-foot-4 frame — considered small for a goalie.

“I have to be more aggressive,” she said. “So instead of staying back, I’ll go out and take on the shot so I don’t have to save the high shots that I might not be able to get to because of my height.”

She’s also quite vocal in goal using her experience and view of the field to put the Grizzlies’ young core of defenders in the best position and helping them force attackers toward the end line to create lower-percentage shots.

After five years of remission, Alyssa now has been cancer-free for nearly five years. She’s even become an ambassador for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center’s Division of Pediatric Oncology and recently spoke to her first group about her personal journey.

On Friday, Garrison Forest will play host to its annual Play4TheCure “Pink” game, as the team raises money to support the National Foundation for Cancer Research. And Alyssa will be front and center, standing in her usual spot in front of the cage and once again proving that cancer need not be a life sentence.

“The reason I’m telling my story is because if it can reach one person, one little kid fighting, and just give them the strength to keep going and come out on top, then it’s all worth it,” Klebasko said. “It’s a huge part of my life, and it definitely shaped me to be the person I am today. I’m much stronger and braver. Whenever I’m having a bad day, I know it’s not as bad as it once was.”