First team
Jillian Ansell
McDonogh, defense, senior
>> Four-year starter and two-year captain started every game of her high school career, anchoring McDonogh’s strong back line
>> Finished with 12 defensive saves, the most of any player in the IAAM A Conference, and also had a pair of assists
>> Played major roles in a win and tie against eventual conference champion Garrison Forest. Will continue career at Division III Wesleyan
Celia Donner
Garrison Forest, defense-midfield, senior
>> The anchor of a defense that allowed just 14 goals in 20 games, finishing the season with five straight shutouts
>> Proved her value when she missed five games with an injury around midseason, and the Grizzlies suffered their only two conference losses
>> Brought a sense of calm that helped her team harness its immense talent to win the IAAM A Conference title. Will continue her field hockey career at Brown
Emma Gladstein
Marriotts Ridge, forward, senior
>> Finished with 14 goals and six assists, leading the Mustangs to their first-ever Class 2A state title and a No. 10 area ranking
>> Scored the winning goal in a sudden-death shootout against Hereford in the state semifinals, after earlier scoring in the first shootout period
>> Ranked one of the nation’s top 100 seniors by MAX Field Hockey. Will continue her career at Delaware
Peyton Hale
Bel Air, defense-midfield senior
>> Finished with 11 goals and 10 assists, showing off her great passion for the sport while excelling on both sides of the field
>> Selected for USA Field Hockey’s Under-19 National Futures Championship, comprised of about the top 10% of players in the Futures program
>> Made first team All-Harford County for the third straight year after earning second team All-Metro and second team all-state selections a year ago. Will continue career at Boston College
Lana Hamilton
Arundel, midfield, sophomore
>> Finished with 13 goals and 23 assists in just her second season on varsity
>> Led Arundel to an 11-3-2 record and a No. 9 ranking as the Wildcats advanced to the county and regional finals
>> Being recruited by multiple top-10 Div. I programs. Selected for USA field Hockey’s Under-16 National Futures Championship and AAU Junior Olympics
Meghan Huey
Liberty, midfield, senior
>> The Carroll County Times Player of the Year helped lead the Lions to an 18-0 record, Class 1A state title and No. 2 area ranking
>> Finished with five goals and nine assists, using her impressive stick skills to make big plays around the midfield
>> Played a major role in leading Liberty to wins over Class 2A champion Marriotts Ridge, Class 3A champion Westminster and Class 4A runner-up Dulaney, as well as IAAM power McDonogh. Helped the Lions to three state titles in her four years on the varsity
Caitlin Koehler
Archbishop Spalding, defense, senior
>> Accumulated seven defensive saves as the Cavaliers’ center back
>> Showed calm, poise and steadiness that helped Spalding record 12 shutouts and allow just 17 goals in 21 games
>> Academically minded senior is weighing options at the college level, where she has Div. I offers. Also earned second-team All-Metro honors as a junior
Meredith Medvetz
Notre Dame Prep, defense, senior
>> Four-year starter excelled after switching from midfield to center back, leading a young defensive unit while still contributing nine goals and 11 assists
>> Did some of her best work by gaining control of the ball in chaotic situations, then exploding out of the defensive end to create offensive opportunities
>> A three-time USA Field Hockey National Futures Championship selection and two-time AAU Junior Olympian. After finishing her career with 19 goals and 55 assists, will continue at Wake Forest
Dani Mendez
Garrison Forest, midfield, sophomore
>> Finished with eight goals and 17 assists, helping lead the Grizzlies to the IAAM A title and a No. 1 area and No. 25 national ranking
>> Able to consistently find passing lanes, but also create prime scoring chances . Also played a key role on the defensive side, using her great athletic ability and sheer will to break up opponents’ scoring chances
>> Member of the USA Junior National Indoor Team, and selected to try out in January for the Under-16 Outdoor National Team
Esha Shah
Mount Hebron, midfield, senior
>> A smart, fast and strong player with amazing stickwork and one of the best shots in the metro area, both on her forehand and reverse
>> Racked up 14 goals and eight assists in just 12 games, finishing with 46 and 14 for her high school career
>> Ranked one of the nation’s top 100 seniors by MAX Field Hockey, and was second-team All-Metro and first-team all-state a year ago. Will continue her career at Virginia
Sidney Snyder
Dulaney, forward, senior
>> Finished with 16 goals and seven assists to help Dulaney to a 16-4 mark and a No. 8 area ranking
>> Led the Lions into the 4A state finals for the third straight season
>> Mixes standout stick skills with one of the metro area’s best fade away shots. Will continue her career at LaSalle
Eve Vickery
Chesapeake-AA, goalie, senior
>> Broke the school record for career saves with 386 — a record held for 33 years by current Cougars coach Joan Johnson. Finished this season with 161 saves, allowing just 19 goals in regular-season play
>> Saved all four shots in a shootout against South River and a penalty stroke in overtime against Old Mill, while also posting huge performances against powers Severna Park and Broadneck
>> Will continue career at Delaware
Second team
Shelby Bumgarner, Archbishop Spalding, midfield, junior
Sammy Dupcak, Broadneck, midfield, senior
Pyper Friedman, Notre Dame Prep, midfield, junior
Liv Geoghan, McDonogh, goalie, senior
Quinn Kindbom, River Hill, midfield, senior
Alexis Loder, John Carroll, goalie, senior
Izzy Marsh, McDonogh, midfield, senior
Ryleigh McComas, Garrison Forest, midfield, senior
Grace Noone, Hereford, defense, senior
Riley Patro, Garrison Forest, forward, senior
Kaiya Sabur, Old Mill, midfielder, senior
Nikki Seven, Arundel, forward, junior
Caitlynn Szarko, Liberty, forward, sophomore