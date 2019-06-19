2019 All-Metro baseball Coach of the Year: Lou Eckerl, Calvert Hall

The seeds for Calvert Hall’s 2019 baseball championship were sown with a disappointing end to the 2018 campaign, and Lou Eckerl says it resulted in one of the most satisfying seasons in his storied coaching career.

“The coaching staff worked very hard to instill the team concept this year,” said Eckerl, who led the Cardinals to a 24-6 record and their first Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. “This was a group you could never count out; they always found a way to win. They went through a two-and-out playoffs last year and the guys were pissed. They were hungry.”

Calvert Hall averaged nearly nine runs per game and finished with a 16-2 regular-season conference record before rolling off three straight wins — vs. Mount Saint Joseph and Gilman twice — in the conference playoffs. This is Eckerl’s eighth title at Calvert Hall and ninth overall. His team’s attitude after winning its first two playoff games summed up the season for him.

“After defeating Gilman the first time on a Wednesday, we did not have to play again until the following Monday. I offered to let them have off Thursday before practicing the next three days ahead of the championship,” Eckerl said. “They came to me and said they wanted to practice all the way through. This season really reinvigorated my love of coaching.”