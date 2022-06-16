Patterson Mill pitcher Madison Knight headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun softball All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Patterson Mill pitcher Madison Knight went 21-1 with a 0.32 ERA and 296 strikeouts to be named The Baltimore Sun's All-Metro softball Player of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro softball teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, senior, pitcher

To say Knight had an incredible year might be a bit of an understatement. The senior did it all for the Huskies, leading Patterson Mill to the Class 1A state final.

As a pitcher, Knight was almost unhittable. She compiled a 0.32 ERA and a 21-1 record, with the only blemish coming in a 3-2 loss to Allegany in the state title game. She struck out 296 batters while giving up only six earned runs.

In four seasons at Patterson Mill, Knight recorded 529 strikeouts in 274 2/3 innings.

In four seasons at Patterson Mill, Madison Knight struck out 529 batters in 274 2/3 innings. "She is a once-in-a generation player," Huskies coach Jeff Horton said.

She was also a force at the plate, batting .554 with 11 home runs while leading Patterson Mill to the Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference championship. Though the defending state champion Huskies saw their 44-game winning streak snapped in the state title game, Knight was a major reason for the streak in the first place.

“She is a once-in-a-generation player,” Huskies coach Jeff Horton said. “As a team captain, she provided leadership to teammates more than a coach could at times. She truly transformed our program from ‘good’ status to ‘elite’ status. She is the best ballplayer I’ve ever coached, and I’ve coached some good players.”

Knight will attend Syracuse next year and play softball.

Coach of the Year

Tee Dronenburg, Wilde Lake

Dronenburg’s 12th year as the coach at Wilde Lake proved to be historic.

In her previous 11 years at the helm, the Wildecats had never won more than eight games in a single season. Before reaching that total in 2021, the record was three. Things changed dramatically this year.

Wilde Lake softball coach Tee Dronenburg helped the team finish 16-5-1, the best record in the 50-plus year history of the program. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Led by All-Metro players Veronica Goode and Heather McQueeney, Wilde Lake went 11-1 down the stretch to put itself firmly in the Howard County title race. The high point of the season came in the playoffs when the Wildecats beat previously undefeated Reservoir, 7-5, to win the Class 3A East Region II title, the first in school history.

After losing three of its first five games, the team finished 16-5-1, the best record in the 50-plus year history of Wilde Lake softball.

“We had some fun this year,” Dronenburg said. “This was a year when everybody performed to the best of their abilities. Others might not have thought we could win [against Reservoir], but we did. I told them it was who plays the best seven innings that day, and that was us. It was pure magic when we won.”

All-Metro first team

Harper Allee-Press, McDonogh, senior, center fielder-shortstop

The leadoff hitter for the Eagles was 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts and scored 24 runs while compiling a .559 batting average with 17 RBIs. She will play softball at Division III Rhodes College in Tennessee next season.

Spalding pitcher Amaya Carroll compiled a 16-2 record with 215 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings to lead the IAAM A Conference champion Cavaliers. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Amaya Carroll, Archbishop Spalding, senior, pitcher

The most dominant pitcher in Anne Arundel County and the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland, Carroll compiled a 16-2 record with 215 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings to lead the A Conference champion Cavaliers. She is committed to play softball at UMBC next season.

Maddie Coleman, Howard, senior, pitcher

Coleman recorded a 1.05 ERA with 147 strikeouts in 73 innings and also batted .509 to lead the Lions to the Class 3A state quarterfinals. She will attend Mount St. Mary’s and play softball next season.

Caitlyn Cornwell, Northeast-AA, junior, outfielder

One of the best outfielders in the state, Cornwell stole 39 bases while batting .563 and scoring 22% of the Eagles’ runs. She has already committed to the University of Maryland for softball.

Julie Frisvold, Reservoir, junior, pitcher

Frisvold was dominant in the circle and at the plate, finishing 14-0 with a 0.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 81 2/3 innings while batting .551. She has already committed to UMBC.

Veronica Goode, Wilde Lake, senior, pitcher-infielder

The engine that made the Wildecats go, Goode recorded a 1.256 ERA while batting .455 with 43 RBIs in leading Wilde Lake to a regional title. She will attend Division III Rowan University in New Jersey next year and hopes to play softball.

Catonsville pitcher Maggie Kreis went 14-3 with 130 strikeouts while batting .673 with a .707 on-base percentage to lead the Comets to the Class 4A state semifinals. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Maggie Kreis, Catonsville, senior, pitcher

Kreis went 14-3 with 130 strikeouts while batting .673 with a .707 on-base percentage to lead the Comets to the Class 4A state semifinals. She will attend Division III Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York next year and play softball.

Alison Pollack, Chesapeake-AA, senior, third baseman

Pollack compiled a .574 batting average while finishing one home run short of the school’s single-season record with 10, including three in one game. She will play softball at Division III Virginia Wesleyan University next year.

Gacelyn Solarz, South River, senior, shortstop

An asset both at the plate and in the field, Solarz recorded a .602 batting average with 59 hits and a .916 fielding percentage. She will play softball at Anne Arundel Community College next season.

Sally Trent, Severna Park, sophomore, catcher

Trent was a more-than-capable handler of the Severna Park pitching staff and an asset behind the plate. She batted .553 with eight home runs in 24 games to lead the Falcons to the Class 4A state final.

Century pitcher Hannah Zabik went 14-5 with 153 strikeouts and only gave up 28 earned runs to lead the Knights to the Class 2A state semifinals. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Hannah Zabik, Century, senior, pitcher

The best pitcher in Carroll County, Zabik went 14-5 with 153 strikeouts and only gave up 28 earned runs to lead the Knights to the Class 2A state semifinals. She will play softball at Division III Averett University in Virginia next year.

All-Metro second team

Kaylee Beahm, Hammond, senior, shortstop

Tara Caprinolo, Patterson Mill, senior, first baseman

Mallory Cooper, Carver A&T, junior, utility player

Makenna Dean, Manchester Valley, junior, pitcher-first baseman

Emily Hamp, Carver A&T, sophomore, shortstop

Alayna LeVee, Bel Air, senior, catcher

Heather McQueeney, Wilde Lake, junior, center fielder

Abby Nevin, McDonogh, senior, shortstop

Alexis Predmore, Towson, senior, pitcher-first baseman

Bria Sewell, Arundel, sophomore, outfielder

Kristin White, Crofton, junior, pitcher

Emma Zuckerman, Century, junior, catcher