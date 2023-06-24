Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Overlea senior Temi Ariyo won Class 2A state titles in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs in addition to finishing third in the 800 and the 4x800 relay. She is The Baltimore Sun's All-Metro girls outdoor track and field Athlete of the Year. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls outdoor track and field teams for the 2023 season.

Athlete of the Year

Temi Ariyo, Overlea, senior

Advertisement

Overlea distance runner Temi Ariyo wanted to make her senior year special. She put in the work — she estimates 30 to 35 miles a week — to put herself in the best position to have a strong season.

“I definitely came in with a lot of motivation. It started during the summer, I was really hungry to have a really good senior year,” she said. “I did a lot of training on my own and I tried to learn as much about the sport as possible. ... I wasn’t sure how I’d be compared to other individuals. I didn’t know what they were doing, but I wanted to focus on myself as much as possible.”

Advertisement

The results were two indoor state championships and two more in the outdoor season. She didn’t lose a 1,600- or 3,200-meter race in either the indoor or outdoor seasons. She won Class 2A outdoor state championships in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 58.2 seconds) and the 3,200 (10:47.8), finished third in the 800 (2:15.24) and ran on Overlea’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:04.42).

The sport’s return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic helped make her senior year all the more enjoyable.

“It was a really great experience, all the people,” she said, “and I feel the energy of the sport is one part of it I like a lot. So that returning made it really enjoyable and a lot more fun.”

She began running track in middle school and was talked into trying indoor track by a friend her freshman year. She found a niche in distance running after her coach, Jeremy White, sought someone willing to run the mile. “When I first ran it, I was like ‘Yeah, I love this race,’” Ariyo said.

Overlea senior Temi Ariyo hopes she is leaving a legacy for those who follow her. “I want them to know it doesn’t take someone special to do these sorts of things," she said. "It’s just something any regular kid can do as long as they put in the work.” (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Ariyo is committed to run track at Louisville, picking the school over a group including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Penn State and East Carolina. Part of her choice stemmed from the opportunities outside of sports the school offers as she plans to study kinesiology or exercise science.

“I took a visit there and I really liked the coaching staff and the team and the girls. But I also liked all the opportunities they have there for their student-athletes,” she said. “It was a place where they really took care of their athletes. They gave you all the resources you needed, all the support that you needed.

She is hoping she sends a message to those following her at Overlea about what is possible.

“I want them to know it doesn’t take someone special to do these sorts of things,” she said. “It’s just something any regular kid can do as long as they put in the work.”

Advertisement

McDonogh's Phil Turner is The Baltimore Sun's 2023 All-Metro girls outdoor track and field Coach of the Year. (Courtesy Turner family)

Coach of the Year

Phil Turner, McDonogh

McDonogh girls track and field has a dominant legacy, winning 12 straight — and 13 out of 14 — Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference titles from 2004 to 2017. While it’s still a long time before Phil Turner’s Eagles can match that mark, he’s built a consistent winning program in the post-pandemic era.

McDonogh won its second straight IAAM A Conference title this season, totaling 215 points at the league championship meet, 50 clear of second-place Archbishop Spalding.

The Eagles won eight events with victories spread out across sprints, distance races, hurdles, throws and relays, a sign of a well-rounded program.

Turner won a triple crown this year, coaching McDonogh teams to IAAM A Conference titles in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

“What I can say about the season is that this was a really special team and group of coaches,” Turner said. “My assistant coaches are incredibly determined and passionate track and field experts. They go above and beyond to cultivate a really unique sense of team and community. What we pride ourselves on as a team is being well-rounded.

Advertisement

“Our ability to compete in every event is a testament to our coaching staff and their attention to every detail that goes into a track meet. This led us to win every invitational we attended this season as well as our league championship meet. The girls on this team put the team first every single day and always went above and beyond to support one another and represent our school to the best of their ability.”

McDonogh sophomore Elise Cooper is a first-team All-Metro selection after winning IAAM A Conference titles in the 100 and 200 meters. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

First team

Elise Cooper, McDonogh, sophomore

The All-Metro indoor track and field Athlete of the Year also had a phenomenal outdoor season, winning IAAM A Conference titles in the 100 (11.73) and 200 (23.55) while running on the winning 4x100 relay (41.07).

Jalaia Creary, Archbishop Spalding, junior

Creary was the IAAM A Conference champion in the 400 (56.33) and finished second to Cooper in the 100 (11.83) and 200 (24.49).

Kristin Debolt, Maryvale Prep, junior

Advertisement

Debolt was the top thrower in the area, winning the IAAM A Conference discus title (121 feet, 8 inches) and finishing third in shot put (36-2).

Arundel junior Noel Evans is a first-team All-Metro selection after winning the Class 4A state championship in the 400 meters. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

Noel Evans, Arundel, junior

Evans won the 4A state championship in the 400 (55.28) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:58.11). She is also a national qualifier in the 200.

Mary Gorsky, McDonogh, junior

Gorsky won IAAM A Conference titles in the 1,600 (5:11.91) and 3,200 (11:18.28) while finishing second in the 800 (2:24.54).

Alicia Hall, Oakland Mills, sophomore

Advertisement

Hall was a key piece of the Scorpions’ 2A state title team, winning the triple jump (37-8 1/4) and finishing third in both the high jump (5 feet) and long jump (16-11 1/2).

Adeline Kraics, Francis Scott Key, junior

Kraics won the 1A discus state championship with a throw of 119-6. She also finished second in the shot put (36-6).

Mt. Hebron junior Arayana Ladson won Class 3A state titles in the 100 and 200 and finished third in the long jump. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, junior

Ladson was unbeaten this season in the 100 (12.14) and 200 (24.83), winning 3A state titles in both events. She was third in the long jump (17-3 1/4) and was the Howard County champion in the 110 hurdles.

Athena Stith, Archbishop Spalding, junior

Advertisement

Stith showcased her versatility at the IAAM A Conference meet, winning the 300 hurdles (45.53) and long jump (18-11) while finishing second in the 100 hurdles (15.27) and third in the triple jump (36-5).

Aniyah Toppin, Long Reach, junior

Toppin won the 3A state title in the triple jump (36-8) and followed it up with a second-place finish in the long jump (17-9 1/2).

River Hill's Lauren, left, and Marella Virmani pose together after finishing the Class 3A 1,600-meter race at the state track and field championships. Marella won the race and Lauren was third. (Anthony Maluso)

Marella Virmani, River Hill, freshman

Virmani was a leader for the Hawks’ 3A state title team, winning the 800 (2:14.24) and 1,600 (4:53.71). She also anchored the Hawks’ winning 4x800 relay team (9:33.41).

Nikiyah Williams, Woodlawn, junior

Advertisement

Williams won the 3A state title in the 400 (57.01) and ran on the championship 4x100 relay team (48.69). She was also third in the 200 and ran on the second-place 4x200 relay team.

Second team

Carson Boteler, Broadneck, junior

Ariyah Edwards, City, sophomore

Kaylyn Johnson, New Town, junior

Victoria Marston, Crofton, senior

Isabella Mastria, Century, senior

Advertisement

Estelle Snider, Hereford, senior

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Shaina Staats, Wilde Lake, junior

Morgan Lane, Hammond, senior

Ashleigh Porter, Francis Scott Key, junior

Hannah Toth, Westminster, senior

Lauren Virmani, River Hill, freshman

Advertisement

Ariana Wright, Old Mill, senior

Jillian Zukley, Severna Park, senior