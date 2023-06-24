Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls outdoor track and field teams for the 2023 season.
Athlete of the Year
Temi Ariyo, Overlea, senior
Overlea distance runner Temi Ariyo wanted to make her senior year special. She put in the work — she estimates 30 to 35 miles a week — to put herself in the best position to have a strong season.
“I definitely came in with a lot of motivation. It started during the summer, I was really hungry to have a really good senior year,” she said. “I did a lot of training on my own and I tried to learn as much about the sport as possible. ... I wasn’t sure how I’d be compared to other individuals. I didn’t know what they were doing, but I wanted to focus on myself as much as possible.”
The results were two indoor state championships and two more in the outdoor season. She didn’t lose a 1,600- or 3,200-meter race in either the indoor or outdoor seasons. She won Class 2A outdoor state championships in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 58.2 seconds) and the 3,200 (10:47.8), finished third in the 800 (2:15.24) and ran on Overlea’s third-place 4x400 relay (4:04.42).
The sport’s return to normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic helped make her senior year all the more enjoyable.
“It was a really great experience, all the people,” she said, “and I feel the energy of the sport is one part of it I like a lot. So that returning made it really enjoyable and a lot more fun.”
She began running track in middle school and was talked into trying indoor track by a friend her freshman year. She found a niche in distance running after her coach, Jeremy White, sought someone willing to run the mile. “When I first ran it, I was like ‘Yeah, I love this race,’” Ariyo said.
Ariyo is committed to run track at Louisville, picking the school over a group including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Penn State and East Carolina. Part of her choice stemmed from the opportunities outside of sports the school offers as she plans to study kinesiology or exercise science.
“I took a visit there and I really liked the coaching staff and the team and the girls. But I also liked all the opportunities they have there for their student-athletes,” she said. “It was a place where they really took care of their athletes. They gave you all the resources you needed, all the support that you needed.
She is hoping she sends a message to those following her at Overlea about what is possible.
“I want them to know it doesn’t take someone special to do these sorts of things,” she said. “It’s just something any regular kid can do as long as they put in the work.”
Coach of the Year
Phil Turner, McDonogh
McDonogh girls track and field has a dominant legacy, winning 12 straight — and 13 out of 14 — Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference titles from 2004 to 2017. While it’s still a long time before Phil Turner’s Eagles can match that mark, he’s built a consistent winning program in the post-pandemic era.
McDonogh won its second straight IAAM A Conference title this season, totaling 215 points at the league championship meet, 50 clear of second-place Archbishop Spalding.
The Eagles won eight events with victories spread out across sprints, distance races, hurdles, throws and relays, a sign of a well-rounded program.
Turner won a triple crown this year, coaching McDonogh teams to IAAM A Conference titles in cross country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.
“What I can say about the season is that this was a really special team and group of coaches,” Turner said. “My assistant coaches are incredibly determined and passionate track and field experts. They go above and beyond to cultivate a really unique sense of team and community. What we pride ourselves on as a team is being well-rounded.
“Our ability to compete in every event is a testament to our coaching staff and their attention to every detail that goes into a track meet. This led us to win every invitational we attended this season as well as our league championship meet. The girls on this team put the team first every single day and always went above and beyond to support one another and represent our school to the best of their ability.”
First team
Elise Cooper, McDonogh, sophomore
The All-Metro indoor track and field Athlete of the Year also had a phenomenal outdoor season, winning IAAM A Conference titles in the 100 (11.73) and 200 (23.55) while running on the winning 4x100 relay (41.07).
Jalaia Creary, Archbishop Spalding, junior
Creary was the IAAM A Conference champion in the 400 (56.33) and finished second to Cooper in the 100 (11.83) and 200 (24.49).
Kristin Debolt, Maryvale Prep, junior
Debolt was the top thrower in the area, winning the IAAM A Conference discus title (121 feet, 8 inches) and finishing third in shot put (36-2).
Noel Evans, Arundel, junior
Evans won the 4A state championship in the 400 (55.28) and ran on the second-place 4x400 relay (3:58.11). She is also a national qualifier in the 200.
Mary Gorsky, McDonogh, junior
Gorsky won IAAM A Conference titles in the 1,600 (5:11.91) and 3,200 (11:18.28) while finishing second in the 800 (2:24.54).
Alicia Hall, Oakland Mills, sophomore
Hall was a key piece of the Scorpions’ 2A state title team, winning the triple jump (37-8 1/4) and finishing third in both the high jump (5 feet) and long jump (16-11 1/2).
Adeline Kraics, Francis Scott Key, junior
Kraics won the 1A discus state championship with a throw of 119-6. She also finished second in the shot put (36-6).
Arayana Ladson, Mt. Hebron, junior
Ladson was unbeaten this season in the 100 (12.14) and 200 (24.83), winning 3A state titles in both events. She was third in the long jump (17-3 1/4) and was the Howard County champion in the 110 hurdles.
Athena Stith, Archbishop Spalding, junior
Stith showcased her versatility at the IAAM A Conference meet, winning the 300 hurdles (45.53) and long jump (18-11) while finishing second in the 100 hurdles (15.27) and third in the triple jump (36-5).
Aniyah Toppin, Long Reach, junior
Toppin won the 3A state title in the triple jump (36-8) and followed it up with a second-place finish in the long jump (17-9 1/2).
Marella Virmani, River Hill, freshman
Virmani was a leader for the Hawks’ 3A state title team, winning the 800 (2:14.24) and 1,600 (4:53.71). She also anchored the Hawks’ winning 4x800 relay team (9:33.41).
Nikiyah Williams, Woodlawn, junior
Williams won the 3A state title in the 400 (57.01) and ran on the championship 4x100 relay team (48.69). She was also third in the 200 and ran on the second-place 4x200 relay team.
Second team
Carson Boteler, Broadneck, junior
Ariyah Edwards, City, sophomore
Kaylyn Johnson, New Town, junior
Victoria Marston, Crofton, senior
Isabella Mastria, Century, senior
Estelle Snider, Hereford, senior
Varsity Highlights
Shaina Staats, Wilde Lake, junior
Morgan Lane, Hammond, senior
Ashleigh Porter, Francis Scott Key, junior
Hannah Toth, Westminster, senior
Lauren Virmani, River Hill, freshman
Ariana Wright, Old Mill, senior
Jillian Zukley, Severna Park, senior