Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls lacrosse teams for the 2023 season.

Player of the Year

Emma Penczek, Manchester Valley, sophomore, midfielder

Advertisement

The speedy sophomore was the engine that drove Manchester Valley to the Class 2A state title. She finished with 94 goals and 43 assists, including nine goals in the championship game against Middletown, tying a 14-year-old state record.

Labeling this do-it-all midfielder as just a scorer, however, wouldn’t do justice to the other aspects of her game. Penczek also excelled in the circle, winning 129 draw controls, and on defense, causing 37 turnovers.

Advertisement

Manchester Valley sophomore midfielder Emma Penczek had 94 goals, including a record-tying nine in the Class 2A state final, and 43 assists this season. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“She’s a threat all over the field, and I think that’s what makes her dangerous,” coach Shelly Brezicki said. “It’s not that you can shut down one thing and the rest of her game sort of falls apart. She’s a phenomenal shooter, she’s great at draw controls and she can play really strong lockdown defense. She sees the game really well, and that is hard for opponents to stop.”

Though many opponents set up defensive schemes designed to stop her, Penczek often used her athleticism and instincts to persevere, helping create offensive opportunities for teammates such as midfielder Casey Meredith and attacker Haylee Bittinger.

Her season reminded many of another Manchester Valley graduate, 2016 Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year Lizzie Colson, who went on to have a stellar career at Maryland. Many top Division I programs have been recruiting Penczek, as well.

For now, however, she plans to put off those hard decisions, simply looking forward to what the next two years might bring for the Carroll County power. The Mavericks finished this season 19-0 — the only undefeated public school team in Maryland — and ranked No. 19 in the nation in the Nike/USA Lacrosse High School Rankings.

“I think we always worked as a team and were able to show each other’s strengths on the field,” Penczek said. “Our bond just grew so strong over the couple months that we had together that we were able to show it even more as the season went on.”

Co-Coaches of the Year

Liberty's Tom Brandel is The Baltimore Sun 2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse Co-Coach of the Year. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Tom Brandel, Liberty

Brandel not only guided the Lions to their third straight Class 1A state title but did it with authority, scoring huge wins against Broadneck, which went on to win its third straight Class 4A state title, and 2022 state champs Marriotts Ridge (3A) and Century (2A).

And he did it while his wife, Karyn Brandel, was battling a rare type of brain cancer called glioblastoma. While going through treatments, she insisted that her husband continue coaching, and he relied heavily on assistants Kirsten and Todd Matthiesen to make it happen.

Advertisement

Dedicating its season to her, Liberty finished 16-1 and never lost a game after March, finding ways to pull out five one-goal wins along the way.

McDonogh's Taylor Cummings is The Baltimore Sun 2023 All-Metro girls lacrosse Co-Coach of the Year. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Taylor Cummings, McDonogh

Relying primarily on underclassmen, the former three-time Tewaaraton Award winner as a player at Maryland had perhaps her best season as a coach, leading the Eagles to a 20-1 record and their first Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference championship since 2019.

McDonogh, which ended the season with a consensus No. 2 national ranking, finished 14-0 in the most competitive lacrosse conference in the country, beating nationally ranked St. Paul’s, Maryvale, Glenelg Country and Archbishop Spalding six times by a combined 73-47.

After accumulating a 68-7 record since 2019, Cummings stepped down in May to pursue other opportunities, handing the reigns to assistant Megan Huether Nicotra, a former standout goalie at Duke who has extensive coaching experience at the college and high school levels.

First team

Regan Byrne, Glenelg Country, senior, attacker

Advertisement

The Clemson-bound attacker built on her already stellar career with 48 goals, 10 assists and 24 draw controls, helping the Dragons to a No. 6 national ranking. She scored five or more goals four times.

Severna Park junior attacker Alyssa Chung is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Alyssa Chung, Severna Park, junior, attacker

The Naval Academy commit shattered a school record with 75 goals, including 10 against South River and four in the No. 9 Falcons’ Class 3A state title win over Towson. She also finished with 16 assists, 12 caused turnovers, 19 ground balls and 64 draw controls.

Lauren Steer, St. Paul’s, senior, attacker

The left-handed attacker and Georgetown commit was a leader on and off the field for the IAAM A Conference runner-up and No. 2-ranked Gators, racking up 43 goals, 32 assists and 28 ground balls.

McDonogh junior attacker Sophia Trahan, center left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Sophia Trahan, McDonogh, junior, attacker

Advertisement

The Virginia Tech commit was the primary finisher on the No. 1 Eagles’ offense, scoring 53 goals and assisting nine others. She also had 32 draw controls on a team that finished its season ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Blair Byrne, Glenelg Country, senior, midfielder

The standout two-way midfielder finished with 64 goals and 22 assists to go along with 76 draw controls and 31 ground balls. The Clemson commit scored seven goals in a game three times to lead the No. 4 Dragons into the IAAM A Conference semifinals.

Archbishop Spalding sophomore midfielder Maeve Cavanaugh, left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Maeve Cavanaugh, Archbishop Spalding, sophomore, midfielder

Though just a sophomore, the speedy midfielder was a catalyst all over the field, racking up 58 goals and 22 assists while contributing on draws to lead the No. 5 Cavaliers to a 10-4 mark in the IAAM A Conference and a No. 7 national ranking.

Maisy Clevenger, Marriotts Ridge, senior, midfielder

Advertisement

The two-way midfielder and Maryland commit again showed the abilities of an elite scorer and draw specialist, finishing with 48 goals and 31 assists to go along with 58 draw controls, 39 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers.

McDonogh junior midfielder Amanda Lawson, left, is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

Amanda Lawson, McDonogh, junior, midfielder

The speedy Stanford commit came into her own this season, finishing with 42 goals and 17 assists. She also added 62 draw controls, 25 ground balls and 14 caused turnovers as the Eagles won their first IAAM A Conference title since 2019.

Kate Levy, McDonogh, junior, midfielder

A transfer from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the North Carolina commit was a do-it-all midfielder for the IAAM A Conference champions, finishing with 47 goals and 21 assists to go along with a team-high 73 draw controls, 13 caused turnovers and 18 ground galls.

St. Paul’s senior midfielder Natalie Shurtleff is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Natalie Shurtleff, St. Paul’s, senior, midfielder

Advertisement

The Clemson commit was again one of the top all-around midfielders in the nation, finishing with 58 goals, 17 assists and 68 draw controls for the IAAM A Conference finalists, the consensus No. 3 team in the nation.

Kit Laake, McDonogh, freshman, defender

Though only a freshman, Laake caused havoc on defense all season for the IAAM A Conference champion Eagles, who allowed just 6.4 goals per game against league competition. She finished with 14 caused turnovers and 13 ground balls.

Severna Park senior defender Lilly Spilker is a first-team All-Metro selection. (Terrance Williams/for Capital Gazette)

Lilly Spilker, Severna Park, senior, defender

In her first season as a starter after lost seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic and a knee injury, the Penn State commit used her immense speed and anticipation to lead the Class 3A state champions with 23 caused turnovers and tie for the team lead with 23 ground balls.

Abby Francioli, Maryvale, senior, goalie

Advertisement

The Richmond commit anchored one of the IAAM’s strongest defenses by allowing fewer than seven goals per game and saving 54% of shots against her, leading the No. 3 Lions to a No. 4 national finish in Nike/USA Lacrosse High School Rankings.

Second team

Charlotte Diez, Severna Park, senior, attacker

Frannie Hahn, St. Paul’s, senior, attacker

Lauren LaPointe, Glenelg, senior, attacker

Riley Matthiesen, Liberty, senior, attacker

Noel Cumberland, Maryvale, senior, midfielder

Advertisement

Lexi Dupcak, Broadneck, senior, midfielder

Gabby Greene, Archbishop Spalding, junior, midfielder

Kamryn Henson, Glenelg, junior, midfielder

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Lilly Kelley, Broadneck, senior, midfielder

Remi Schaller, McDonogh, junior, midfielder

Brigid Vaikness, Towson, senior, midfielder

Advertisement

Ashley Dyer, Glenelg Country, senior, defender

Codi Johnson, McDonogh, senior, defender

Audrey Simoes, Dulaney, senior, goalie

JJ Suriano, Bryn Mawr, senior, goalie