Western guard Ny’Ceara Pryor headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun girls basketball All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Western senior guard Ny’Ceara Pryor averaged 28.2 points per game to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and five steals to earn All-Metro Player of the Year honors. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro girls basketball teams for the 2021-22 season.

Player of the Year

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Western, senior, guard

Standing just 5 feet 2, the senior put up huge numbers this season in leading the Doves to the Class 4A state championship.

The Sacred Heart-bound senior averaged 28.2 points per game to go along with seven assists, five rebounds and five steals. She did the bulk of her damage by using her size to her advantage, time and again driving to the rim and creating contact.

It was a staple she exhibited throughout her 40-point effort against Clarksburg in the state title game, despite playing the entire second half with four fouls. The stunning output tied the record for the second-most points in state championship history.

Pryor, a starter since her freshman year, also dazzled in her team’s 75-51 win over rival Poly in the Baltimore City championship game, finishing with 35 points, seven assists, six rebounds and five steals.

The basketball court, however, isn’t the only place where she stands out. She is also a leader in the classroom, maintaining a GPA well above 4.0 to rank in the top 10% of her class.

Despite having just seven players on her roster, Western coach Tasha Townsend guided the Doves to their first state title since 1995. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Coach of the Year

Tasha Townsend, Western

Despite having just seven players on her roster, Townsend guided the Doves to their first state title since 1995.

Led by the tandem of seniors Pryor and Gabby Johnson, Western finished the year 19-2, twice beating rival and eventual Class 3A state champion Poly — the second time to earn a Baltimore City championship — before handing powerhouses Glen Burnie and Clarksburg their first losses of the season in the playoffs. The final 81-68 win over Clarksburg in the Class 4A final fulfilled a dream for the 11th-year coach that had been derailed because of COVID in 2021.

Townsend has amassed more than 200 wins during her tenure, including three city and four regional championships.

All-Metro first team

Ja’la Bannerman, St. Frances, senior, guard

The future UMES guard averaged 16.7 points per game to lead the Panthers to a No. 2 area ranking and a trip to the IAAM A Conference championship game.

Da’Brya Clark, Poly, junior, guard

The 5-7 junior led the Engineers in scoring (10.3 points per game) and put up 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists in a 60-37 win over previously unbeaten Howard in the Class 3A state title game.

Tatum Greene, McDonogh, sophomore, forward

The 6-2 sophomore averaged 10.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game and also ranked second in assists and steals for the IAAM A Conference champions. She played her best in the team’s biggest games.

Western senior guard Gabby Johnson averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Gabby Johnson, Western, senior, guard

The Morgan State signee averaged 20.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game, playing a key role in the Doves’ march to the Class 4A state championship.

Howard junior guard Gabby Kennerly averaged 14.9 points per game and led the Lions in field-goal percentage. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gabby Kennerly, Howard, junior, guard

The 5-10 shooting guard averaged 14.9 points per game and led the Lions in field-goal percentage. Her efforts helped propel Howard into the Class 3A state title game.

Paris Locke, McDonogh, junior, guard-forward

The small forward stepped into the point guard role and didn’t miss a beat, averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She had 24 points and five rebounds in the IAAM A Conference title game.

Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh, senior, forward

The 6-foot small forward did it all for the IAAM A Conference champions, leading them in rebounds (9.0) and assists while also averaging eight points. She will continue her career at George Mason.

Playing point and shooting guard, Glen Burnie junior Amourie Porter averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.5 steals to lead the Gophers to a 22-1 mark and a trip to the Class 4A state semifinals. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Amourie Porter, Glen Burnie, junior, guard

Playing point and shooting guard, Porter averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 4.5 steals to lead the Gophers to a 22-1 mark and a trip to the Class 4A state semifinals.

Gabby Scott, Howard, senior, forward

The 6-foot senior averaged 12.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game, leading Howard to a 19-1 mark and a trip to the Class 3A state final. She will continue her career at Towson.

All-Metro second team

Milan Brown, Mercy, freshman, guard

Jillian Crawford, Fallston, senior, guard

Savannah Curry, Roland Park, sophomore, guard

Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, senior, guard

Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, freshman, guard

Jess Littlejohn, Liberty, senior, guard

Makaela Quimby, McDonogh, junior, guard

Anhyia Smith, River Hill, senior, forward

Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, senior, guard

Kennedy Umeh, McDonogh, sophomore, forward