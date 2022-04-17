Mount Saint Joseph forward Amani Hansberry headlines 2021-22 Baltimore Sun boys basketball All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

After leading No. 1 Mount Saint Joseph to a sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles, Amani Hansberry established himself as the area’s top player. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro boys basketball teams for the 2021-22 season.

Player of the Year

Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, forward

A transfer from Washington power St. John’s, the 6-foot-8 post player started the season as the area’s top newcomer. After leading the No. 1 Gaels (33-6) to a sweep of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and Baltimore Catholic League titles, Hansberry established himself as the area’s top player.

Sporting a fluid inside-outside game — he averaged 20.3 points, 13.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game — Hansberry proved a seamless fit for the Gaels with his consistent performance and team-first approach.

“When he transferred here, I had very high expectations for him and I would say he exceeded them for sure,” Mount Saint Joseph coach Pat Clatchey said. “His versatility, his talent, his ability was all there, but how he blended in and meshed with the team stood out.”

Hansberry saved much of his best for the postseason. He registered double doubles in the BCL semifinals and title game to be named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. In the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament featuring some of the best teams in the DMV area, he was named Most Outstanding Player with the Gaels winning two of three games.

Lake Clifton coach Herman "Tree" Harried points to the fans after defeating Edmondson in the Class 1A state championship game on March 11 at Xfinity Center in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Coach of the Year

Herman “Tree” Harried, Lake Clifton

With the Baltimore City league shut down last year, Harried entered this season with one returning varsity player, relying mostly on contributors from the Lakers’ 2019-20 junior varsity team. No matter, as No. 7 Lake Clifton (21-1) maintained its success.

After an early loss to Washington power Wilson, the Lakers won 20 straight games to capture the Baltimore City title and a third straight Class 1A state crown, beating league rival Edmondson in both championship games.

Harried said keeping in close touch with his players through virtual meetings during the 2020-21 school year helped the Lakers understand expectations when play resumed this season. Harried challenged his players, and they embraced it.

“When you’re going through things, you have to get through them with your brothers, and I watched them become closer as the season progressed,” Harried said. “I think our chemistry along with them wanting to play for me and embracing everything I asked made a difference.”

In 24 seasons, Harried is 486-133 with six state and five Baltimore City league titles. With the Lakers’ 2019 Class 1A state title, he became the first coach to win state crowns in each of the four classifications.

John Carroll's Tyson Commander makes a move to the basket against Spalding's Jordan Pennick during the MIAA A Conference quarterfinals. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

All-Metro first team

Tyson Commander, John Carroll, senior, guard

The sharpshooter scored in bunches for the No. 6 Patriots (20-11), averaging 22 points while contributing 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals. A four-year varsity player set to play at Mount Zion Prep next year, Commander finished his John Carroll career with 1,848 points and 452 rebounds.

City's Camerin Horton (2) did a little of everything in leading the No. 9 Knights (20-3) to the Class 3A state semifinals. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Camerin Horton, City, junior, forward

One of four underclassmen starters for City, the 6-4 Horton did a little of everything in leading the No. 9 Knights (20-3) to the Class 3A state semifinals. Along with posting impressive numbers — 18.7 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals per game — he brought a tireless approach to set a winning tone.

Dorian Jones averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists with 68 steals and 28 blocked shots in leading No. 4 Parkville (24-1) to the Baltimore County title and a Class 4A state semifinal appearance. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Dorian Jones, Parkville, senior, guard

At 6-2, Jones played above the rim at both ends with a strong game sense to match his crowd-buzzing skills. He averaged 21 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists with 68 steals and 28 blocked shots in leading the No. 4 Knights (24-1) to the Baltimore County title and a Class 4A state semifinal appearance.

St. Frances’ Bryce Lindsay averaged 17 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Bryce Lindsay, St. Frances, senior, guard

The Poly transfer fit in seamlessly, proving a steadying influence with a knack for knocking down big shots in leading the No. 2 Panthers (35-8) to a fifth straight Baltimore Catholic League regular-season title. He averaged 17 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

From left, Lake Clifton players Melvin Jones (20), Quinton Monroe (21), Jalen Connor (1), Tavon Nelson (25) and Kijuan Hargett (23) celebrate their Class 1A state championship. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Quinton Monroe, Lake Clifton, junior, forward

The inside-outside threat emerged as the go-to player in leading the No. 7 Lakers (21-1) to Baltimore City and Class 1A state championships. Monroe averaged 16.0 points and 5.0 rebounds with increased production in the big games, including 26 points in the Baltimore City title game and 22 in state title game.

Mount Carmel's Deon Perry was a starter in all of Mount Carmel’s 111 games in a sensational four-year career that produced 1,940 points. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Deon Perry, Mount Carmel, senior, guard

Perry was a starter in all of Mount Carmel’s 111 games in a sensational four-year career that produced 1,940 points. The Loyola Maryland commit was constantly clutch in a stellar senior season, averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists for the No. 3 Cougars (25-8).

Mount Saint Joseph guard Bryson Tucker averaged a team-high 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, sophomore, guard

The smooth and confident Tucker, who averaged a team-high 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists, built on his fine freshman year, taking his game to a higher level in helping the No. 1 Gaels (33-6) sweep the MIAA A Conference and BCL championships this season.

Loyola Blakefield's Gavin Walsh was a consistent inside-outside threat who averaged 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Gavin Walsh, Loyola Blakefield, senior, forward

The 6-7 standout was a consistent inside-outside threat who averaged 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in leading the No. 8 Dons to a 16-12 campaign. Set to play at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, next year, he closed out his three-year Loyola career with 737 points and 443 rebounds.

Cam Whitemore, the explosive Villanova commit who scored 1,252 points in three varsity seasons at Spalding, was the repeat BCL Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All American. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Cam Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding, senior, forward

The explosive Villanova commit, who scored 1,252 points in three varsity seasons at Spalding, was the repeat BCL Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All American. He averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds in leading the No. 5 Cavaliers (24-11) to semifinal appearances in the MIAA A Conference and BCL tournaments.

Gilman senior Christian Winborne closed out a sensational four-year career averaging 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals this season. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Christian Winborne, Gilman, senior, guard

A smooth and versatile performer, the Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) commit closed out a sensational four-year career averaging 21.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.5 steals this season. Winborne finished his high school career with 1,279 points in 82 games.

All-Metro second team

Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, sophomore, center

Jeannot Basima, John Carroll, junior, guard

Antwan Bennett, Edmondson, senior, forward

Daquan Davis, St. Frances, sophomore, guard

Kyle Luddy, Patterson Mill, senior, forward

Myles McDuffie, Lake Clifton, senior, forward

Bisi Owens, Glenelg, senior, guard

Jordan Pennick, Archbishop Spalding, senior, guard

Xavion Roberson, Meade, junior, guard

Caron Smith, Parkville, junior, guard

Ace Valentine, Mount Saint Joseph, junior, guard