Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop Spalding senior pitcher-infielder Parker Thomas, The Baltimore Sun's 2023 Baseball Player of the Year, helped lead the top-ranked Cavaliers to their second straight MIAA A Conference title. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro baseball teams for the 2023 season.

Player of the Year

Parker Thomas, Archbishop Spalding, senior, pitcher-infielder

Advertisement

Thomas wanted to etch his name among the Cavaliers’ best players ever.

He made varsity as a freshman and gradually became one of the top high school pitchers in the area. This season, he was the main cog for top-ranked Archbishop Spalding, which won its second consecutive Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference title.

Advertisement

Thomas went 8-0 with a 0.70 ERA over 59 2/3 innings in perhaps the toughest league in the region. He also struck out 89 batters and posted a 0.80 WHIP.

He’s quick to credit his coach, Joe Palumbo, for bringing him to Spalding and nurturing him as a player.

Senior pitcher-infielder Parker Thomas went 8-0 with a 0.70 ERA over 59 2/3 innings for Archbishop Spalding. He also struck out 89 batters and posted a 0.80 WHIP. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

“It was pretty sweet,” said Thomas, who has a repertoire of pitches that includes a fastball that reaches the low 90s and a nasty slider. “I was really glad I chose to go to Spalding and be part of the program. I wanted to play for Coach Palumbo and he wanted me to be there. Every day was a new opportunity. I made varsity as a freshman and those group of seniors really showed me what it meant to be a part of Spalding baseball.”

The Cavaliers went 22-6 and finished second to Archbishop Curley in the regular season. However, Spalding’s deep pitching staff helped lead an undefeated run through the playoffs en route to the program’s second straight crown and sixth overall.

“Everyone just bought in,” said Thomas, who batted .294 with a .415 on-base percentage, eight RBIs and 10 runs. “We lost a ton of seniors last year and it was really big for the upcoming senior class to keep the culture going. We had our ups and downs, but we had the toughness and we were resilient when we lost. Coach Palumbo was very optimistic about us and he brought the energy every day. He gave us hope.”

Thomas has committed to East Carolina University, where he will play for Palumbo’s brother, Jeff, who is an assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator.

“Offensively I didn’t have a good year like my junior year, but I had a better year on the mound,” Thomas said. “It was great learning from Coach Palumbo and him getting me ready for college to play for his brother next year. He taught me a lot of life lessons. He’s always been like a second father to me in some ways and showed me a lot. I’m very appreciative of that.”

Coach of the Year

Craig Estrin, River Hill

Advertisement

Estrin led the Hawks to a 1-0 victory over C. Milton Wright in the Class 3A title game to secure the program’s second state championship and first since 2009.

The seniors — Eje Okojie, Demetre Koutras, Riley Finkelston, Brady Young and Colin Chan — set a high bar before the season. The goal was always to win the state title, and they never deviated from that goal.

Craig Estrin led River Hill baseball to a 1-0 victory over C. Milton Wright in the Class 3A title game to secure the program’s second state championship and first since 2009. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

During the playoff run, No. 2 River Hill was also able to get stellar pitching from Henry Zatkowski and Brady Young, recording three shutouts and allowing only two earned runs over five games.

“When they walk into that gym, 10 years from now, 15 years from now, they’ll say, ‘I went to school here, I was part of that.’ They’ll see the banner up on the wall and it’s something they’ll never forget,” Estrin said.

River Hill finished the season with nine consecutive victories and 15 wins in the last 16 games.

First team

Frank Adamski, John Carroll, senior, catcher-third base

Advertisement

Adamski slashed .455/.514/.686 with two homers and 31 RBIs for the No. 12 Patriots and turned heads in Las Vegas against some of the best talent in the country in the All-Faith Tournament. The four-year starter will play at Coastal Carolina next season.

Qwynn Ahearn, Centennial, senior, catcher

Ahearn, the Howard County Co-Player of the Year, batted .475 but was above .500 until the last game of the season. He has a cannon of an arm, is a wall behind the plate and is a true field general who will continue his career at the University of Pennsylvania.

Calvert Hall senior outfielder-pitcher CJ Garrick batted .429 with four homers, 21 RBIs, a .509 on-base percentage and 1.224 OPS. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

CJ Garrick, Calvert Hall, senior, outfielder-pitcher

Garrick put up impressive numbers in the talented MIAA, batting .429 with four homers, 21 RBIs, a .509 on-base percentage and 1.224 OPS for the No. 3 Cardinals. He is one of the top players in program history and will continue his career at Frostburg.

Cam Hodges, Liberty, senior, catcher

Advertisement

Hodges is one of the top hitters in the history of the No. 13 Lions, batting .515 with a 1.626 OPS, .612 OBP, eight home runs and 44 RBIs this season. He did a solid job handling the pitching staff and will attend CCBC-Catonsville.

Kyle Lowman, North County, senior, catcher

Lowman was a four-year starter and helped the No. 9 Knights win the Anne Arundel County regular-season title. The Wilmington University commit caught every pitch this season and moved from the No. 3 hole to the leadoff spot, batting .418 with 15 RBIs and 1.078 OPS.

AJ Mendoza, Perry Hall, junior, pitcher-shortstop

Mendoza slashed .565/.603/.935 with five doubles, three triples and two home runs and struck out just once during the regular season. He pitched a one-hitter through six innings against Sherwood in the Class 4A state quarterfinals, where the Gators lost, 1-0, to the eventual champions.

Broadneck senior pitcher Sean Murphy went 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 21 walks. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Sean Murphy, Broadneck, senior, pitcher-second baseman

Advertisement

Murphy helped the No. 6 Bruins put together another solid season, going 8-2 with a 2.45 ERA, 69 strikeouts and 21 walks. The Catholic University commit also batted .314 with 11 RBIs.

John Petryszak, Archbishop Curley, senior, third baseman

Petryszak led the No. 7 Friars in all offensive categories, batting .441 with two homers and a 1.094 OPS. The Frostburg commit was also one of the best defensive third basemen in the league.

Cody Sharman, Archbishop Spalding, senior, pitcher-outfielder

Sharman played a key role in the Cavaliers’ run to the MIAA title, going 7-2 with a 0.97 ERA, 60 strikeouts and a 0.80 WHIP. The Seton Hall commit also batted .281 with a .388 OBP, eight RBIs and nine runs.

Cooper Sidell, Gilman, senior, pitcher

Advertisement

The crafty right-hander went 7-2 with a 1.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts. The Wake Forest commit also won his final four starts to help the No. 14 Greyhounds clinch a playoff spot on the last day of the regular season.

River Hill senior Henry Zatkowski hit above .500 for most of the regular season, dropping slightly to .486. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Henry Zatkowski, River Hill, senior, pitcher

Zatkowski averaged more than two strikeouts per inning and only allowed an earned run in two of his nine outings. The Duke commit hit above .500 for most of the regular season, dropping slightly to .486.

Second team

Aziz Bishop, Towson, junior, shortstop

Dylan Bryan, Loyola Blakefield, senior, pitcher

Alfonse Dello Russo, Glenelg, senior, outfielder-pitcher

Advertisement

Liam Diehl, Hereford, senior, pitcher

Nelson Grajales-Vazquez, Arundel, senior, catcher-first baseman

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Drake Hebron, South Carroll, senior, outfielder

Paul Kvech, Fallston, junior, pitcher

Ethan McNally, Archbishop Spalding, senior, catcher

Cole Parsons, Chesapeake-AA, junior, second baseman

Advertisement

Derek Poole, Archbishop Curley, junior, catcher

Nicholas Pratt, Indian Creek, senior, catcher

Ryan Zickefoose, Sparrows Point, junior, first baseman