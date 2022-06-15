Archbishop Spalding shortstop Caleb Estes headlines 2022 Baltimore Sun baseball All-Metro teams as Player of the Year

Archbishop Spalding shortstop Caleb Estes batted .405 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 runs and 28 RBIs to be named All-Metro Baseball Player of the Year. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Here are The Baltimore Sun’s All-Metro baseball teams for the 2022 season.

Player of the Year

Caleb Estes, Archbishop Spalding, senior, shortstop

Estes was the leader of an offense that scored 219 total runs this year for the top-ranked Cavaliers (27-4), an average of more than seven per game.

The senior batted .405 with six doubles, two triples, three home runs, 32 runs and 28 RBIs and also stole seven bases.

Estes also came up huge in the biggest game of the year, recording three RBIs in Spalding’s 7-2 victory over John Carroll in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game.

“Estes is also the best defensive shortstop in the state of Maryland and saved many runs throughout the year with stellar defensive play,” Spalding coach Joe Palumbo said.

The University of Maryland commit was a unanimous All-MIAA A Conference selection, hitting .450 in league games, including the playoffs.

Coach of the Year

Joe Palumbo, Archbishop Spalding

Palumbo guided the Cavaliers to one of the best seasons in the history of the MIAA A Conference, as they finished 14-0 in league play and won the fifth title in program history.

Spalding coach Joe Palumbo guided the Cavaliers to one of the best seasons in the history of the MIAA A Conference, as they finished 14-0 in league play and won the fifth title in program history. (Capital Gazette File Photo/Capital Gazette)

“To go undefeated in any league is impressive,” Palumbo said. “To do it in the MIAA A Conference is so difficult, it is not something I thought was possible. We are big on setting goals and working towards them each season. Never once has a stated goal of ours been to go undefeated in the league, and we have had some great teams at Spalding.

“It is a testament to the maturity and drive of the players who just went out, with the help of a great, dedicated coaching staff, to prepare every day to get better than they were the day before, which led us to an undefeated and unforgettable season in such a challenging league.”

Spalding had a deep, high-end pitching staff and was strong defensively at every position. The Cavaliers allowed just 58 total runs, with all four losses coming against out-of-state teams.

All-Metro first team

Matthew Archibald, John Carroll, senior, pitcher-first base

Archibald batted .401 with five homers and 30 RBIs, was selected to the Brooks Robinson Senior All-Star Game at Camden Yards and was the Patriots’ MIAA A Conference championship game pitcher and senior leader. A tremendous student-athlete with well over a 4.0 GPA, Archibald is committed to play baseball at the Naval Academy.

Chase Davalli, Calvert Hall, senior, outfielder

Davalli batted .448 with a .515 on-base percentage and .655 slugging percentage while running down everything in center field. He will attend the University of North Florida, a Division I program in Jacksonville.

Reservoir catcher Ben Davis Davis was a catalyst for the Gators, guiding them to the Class 3A state semifinals for just the second time in program history while batting .446 with 10 doubles, five homers and 25 RBIs. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Ben Davis, Reservoir, senior, catcher

Davis was a catalyst for the Gators, guiding them to the Class 3A state semifinals for just the second time in program history while batting .446 with 10 doubles, five homers and 25 RBIs. He was named the Howard County Player of the Year and will attend Division III McDaniel College.

Ryan Edmonds, Archbishop Curley, senior, pitcher-shortstop

Edmonds was one of the top pitchers in the strong MIAA A Conference, going 7-3 with a 1.36 ERA. He also batted .394 with five homers.

Nick Karls, Chesapeake-AA, senior, pitcher-shortstop

Karls was the winning pitcher in the Class 3A state championship game, finishing the season 10-0 with a 1.05 ERA. He also batted .365 with a 1.029 OPS, adding three homers and 15 RBIs.

Calvert Hall baseball coach Lou Eckerl, left, is presented with plaques by Lamar King and Chase Davalli before his final regular-season home game. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Lamar King, Calvert Hall, senior, catcher

King batted .506 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs while developing into the best pro prospect in the history of the Cardinals’ baseball program. He is committed to Georgia Tech, but he is expected to be chosen in the first three rounds of the Major League Baseball draft in July.

Ripken Reese, Mount Saint Joseph, senior, third baseman-shortstop-catcher

Reese, widely regarded as one of the best players in the region, is a four-year varsity player who batted .426/.621/.779 with five homers, 24 RBIs and a 1.401 OPS this season. He will attend Kent State.

Eddie Sargent, Archbishop Spalding, senior, pitcher-outfielder

Sargent went 9-0 with a 1.04 ERA, earning wins against D.C. programs DeMatha and St. John’s. He pitched a complete game in the MIAA A Conference championship against John Carroll with 12 strikeouts and is signed to play baseball at UMBC.

Towson's Chase Supensky went 9-2 with a 0.47 ERA and was named the Baltimore County Pitcher of the Year. (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Chase Supensky, Towson, senior, pitcher

Supensky went 9-2 with a 0.47 ERA, was the Baltimore County Pitcher of the Year and is committed to playing baseball at Division III Wilson College in Pennsylvania.

Parker Thomas, Archbishop Spalding, junior, utility player-pitcher

Thomas was dominant on the mound against some of the top teams in the state, defeating Calvert Hall twice, as well as Archbishop Curley. The unanimous All-MIAA A Conference selection is committed to East Carolina, one of the top baseball programs in the country.

Henry Zatkowski, River Hill, sophomore, pitcher

The crafty left-hander was the Howard County Pitcher of the Year after going 6-1 with a 1.14 ERA. He was instrumental in helping the Hawks win their first county championship since 2016.

All-Metro second team

Qwynn Ahearn, Centennial, junior, catcher

Nick Duvall, Glenelg, junior, pitcher-third baseman

Joe Glass, Liberty, senior, second baseman

Drew Kinsey, Hereford, senior, catcher

John Kirstukas, Dulaney, senior, pitcher-outfielder

AJ Mendoza, Perry Hall, sophomore, shortstop-pitcher

Logan Miller, South Carroll, senior, center fielder

John Petryszak, Archbishop Curley, junior, third baseman

Nick Pratt, Indian Creek, junior, catcher

Nick Stergiou, Broadneck, senior, first baseman-pitcher

Tariq Talley, Towson, senior, shortstop

Corbin Warner, Arundel, senior, pitcher-outfielder