High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 19)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
Wrestling
Annapolis 57, Old Mill 24: The host Panthers beat the Patriots (24-1). Annapolis got pins from Davis Ruhr (120 pounds), Kevin Van Reson (126), Nick Antonelli (138), Jeremiah Erwin (145).
Chesapeake 58, Broadneck 20: Broadneck won four of the five lightest weights, but Chesapeake took every bout from 138 pounds up. Chase Listorti (145), Owen Schmidt (152), Colin Lewis (160), Dylan Lewis (170), Keanu Furbush (182) and Hunter Beck (220) had pins for Chesapeake. Cam Williams (106) and Brandon White (113) had pins for Broadneck.
Winters Mill 48, Liberty 36: Each team earned six pins in the dual, but two forfeit wins for Winters Mill provided the deciding points. Chris Gaeng (106), Jamie Goodwin (126), Caleb Crouch (145), Brady Porte (160), Graig Love (170) and Mathew Dawley (195) earned pins for Winters Mill. Dylan Ohler (113), Adam Slicher (120), Kevin Poole (138), Ryan Ohler (152), Dylan Rubin (182) and Payton Roebuck (285).
Boys basketball
Patterson Mill 55, Harford Tech 46: Tyree Wilson scored 20 points and Kyle Luddy had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the host Huskies past the Cobras. Patterson Mill led 25-21 at half.
Centennial 55, Wilde Lake 47: The Eagles outscored the Wildecats 13-9 in the fourth quarter, as Ty Beck-Winter led all scorers with 19 points. Centennial led at the half 27-26.
Havre de Grace 82, Elkton 80: Senior Will Lawder scored 25 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Warriors (7-3, 3-3) past the visiting Elks (5-4, 2-4) in a Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game. Bradyn Malloy and Dominik McKenney-George added 17 points each.
Century 67, Fallston 54: Andrew Marcinko poured in 23 points, while John Pavlick posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights (11-2). Dylan Wheeler had a game-high 28 points for Fallston.
Meade 81, Crofton 45: Meade captured its eighth victory in a row to improve to 9-1 overall. Senior Bryson Spruell led the Mustangs with 18 points and three assists, while Freshmen Lucaya Baldrige had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jaisean Kenner chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Juniors Kyree Scott had 12 points and seven rebounds, Xavion Roberson had 11 points and three assists, and John Teague had 10 points and five rebounds.
Sparrows Point 38, Carver A&T 20
Girls basketball
Francis Scott Key 43, South Carroll 26: The Eagles picked up their first county win since 2019 led by a balanced scoring attack and a disruptive defense. Summer Brooks led with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Ally Mathias added six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Rayna Miller chipped in five points, two blocks and two steals.
Roland Park 58, Archbishop Spalding 55: Kelis Fisher scored a game-high 25 points and Savannah Curry had 23 points to lead the host Reds (7-2, 2-1 Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference) over the Cavaliers (3-6, 0-2). The victory marked the third in a row for Roland Park. Kamari Sims had 24 points and Mariah Sanabia had 22 points for Spalding.
To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com, or sports@capgaznews.com in Anne Arundel County.