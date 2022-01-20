High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 19)

Meade 81, Crofton 45: Meade captured its eighth victory in a row to improve to 9-1 overall. Senior Bryson Spruell led the Mustangs with 18 points and three assists, while Freshmen Lucaya Baldrige had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jaisean Kenner chipped in nine points and nine rebounds. Juniors Kyree Scott had 12 points and seven rebounds, Xavion Roberson had 11 points and three assists, and John Teague had 10 points and five rebounds.