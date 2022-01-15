High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 14)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Jan. 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Patterson Mill 74, North East 43: Kyle Luddy had 37 points and 24 rebounds to lead the host Huskies (5-0, 7-1) past the Indians (0-3, 0-7) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division play. Will Pape, 14, and Drew Pape, 11, also scored in double figures for the Huskies. Austin Keefer scored 23 points and Luke Keefer had 15 points for North East. Patterson Mill led 35-23 at the half.
C. Milton Wright 76, Harford Tech 57: The Mustangs (4-1, 7-5) beat the host Cobras (1-3, 3-7) in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division play. Jordan Stiemke and Rocco Polesovsky scored 21 points apiece for CMW. Polesovsky also had nine rebounds and four steals. Evan Buck, 19 points, led Tech, while Matayo McGraw added 15 and Eric Macharia scored 11.
Elkton 64, Bel Air 45: The visiting Elks (2-2, 5-2) defeated the Bobcats (0-3, 3-6) in a Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Chesapeake Division game. Tre Dennis led the Bobcats with 11 points, while Jack Snyder netted nine. Elkton’s Jayden Tripplet led all scorers with 16 points.
Archbishop Spalding 78, Glenelg Country 64: Jordan Pennick poured in 27 points and Cam Whitmore followed with 25 as the Cavaliers took down the Dragons, bringing their record to 12-2. CJ Scott chipped in with 15 points for Spalding
GIRLS BASKETBALL
South River 53, Southern 10: Calen Norton finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Hannah Swaninger totaled 10 points as the Seahawks defeated the Bulldogs. Leila Townsend contributed nine points and four steals, while Ryleigh Adams provided eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals for South River. Kate Seymour delivered 15 points and Isabella Wooster had 10 points for Southern.
Arundel 56, Crofton 34: Heather Middleton tallied 28 points, seven rebounds, eight steals and an assist and Nyla Laniyonu added 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and an assist to lead the Wildcats to the victory over the Cardinals. Cora Shafer, Lily Maher and Vanessa Carmichael all scored 10 points for Crofton.
SWIMMING
Severn boys 97, Archbishop Curley 66: Senior Jack Keith won the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, while teaming with senior Tristan Collins, and juniors Ben Keith and Harlen Erskine to win the 200 Medley Relay, as the Admirals defeated the Friars. The team of Collins, senior Ryan Countryman, junior Hayden Gargagliano and freshman Timmy Wright placed first in the 400 Freestyle Relay for Severn.
Severn girls 105, St. Paul’s 61: Senior Lana Cate (200 medley relay, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay) and sophomore Aliza Monaldo (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay) each won four events as the Admirals handled the Gators.
Senior Sarah Gershman touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke and was part of the winning medley relay team, while freshman Kenzie Getz was on both the winning medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Junior Erin Hooper swam in the winning 400 freestyle relay for Severn.
To submit scores and stats, email amaluso@baltsun.com, timschwartz@baltsun.com, jcoffren@baltsun.com and cdoon@baltsun.com.