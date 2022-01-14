High school varsity sports roundup (Jan. 13)

North Harford 47, Rising Sun 38: The Hawks (3-2, 6-5) beat the host Tigers (3-2, 4-5) in an Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference Susquehanna Division game. Junior guard Abby Buckland scored 13 points and Jenna Amrhein added 10 points. Laynie Sheahy had seven points and four steals, while Caroline Nicholson had seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Lillian Duffy chipped in with six points, eight rebounds and two blocks.