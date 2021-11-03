xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Maryland public schools crown boys and girls soccer regional champions | Baltimore Sun high school sports roundup

By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 02, 2021 9:50 PM

Boys and girls soccer teams throughout Maryland took home some regional championship hardware on Tuesday.

Here are the results (check back for updates throughout the night):

Boys soccer

Class 4A North Region I final

Catonsville 3, Perry Hall 0

The Comets recorded their fifth shutout of the season to defeat the Gators in the Class 4A North Region I final Tuesday. Third-seeded Catonsville improved to 11-4-1 and top-seeded Perry Hall fell to 10-5.

MIAA C Conference quarterfinal

Gerstell 9, Jemicy 0

Jackson Quenzer and Ryan Morrison scored three goals each to lead the host Falcons (12-1-2) past the Moose (3-9). Gerstell advances to host Key School in Thursday’s semifinal at 3:30 p.m.

Other scores

Class 4A East Region II

No. 3 Severna Park 2, No. 1 Broadneck 0

MIAA A Conference quarterfinal

Curley 2, Loyola 1, OT

Class 4A North, Region I

Catonsville 3, Perry Hall 0

Class 3A North Region II

C.M. Wright 1, Bel Air 0

Franklin 3, City 0

Class 3A East Region I

Mt. Hebron 2, Centennial 1

Class 3A East Region II

Atholton 3, River Hill 2

Class 2A North Region I

Hereford 2, Lansdowne 0

Class 2A North Region II

Eastern Tech 1, Sparrows Pt. 0

Class 2A East Region I

Harford Tech 5, N. Harford 1

Class 2A West Region II

Glenelg 1, Middletown 0

Class 1A North Region II

Ben Franklin 1, New Era 0

Class 1A South Region I

Fallston 3, Patterson Mill 2

Girls soccer

2A West Region 1

No. 4 Liberty 1, No. 1 Southern 0

Rose Larner scored the game-winner assisted by Kassie O’Hern with 3:30 left to play as the host Lions beat the top-ranked Bulldogs. The victory secured the region title for the first time since 1996.

Other scores

Class 4A North Region I

Perry Hall 1, Dulaney 0

Class 3A North Region II

C.M. Wright 1, Bel Air 0

Class 3A East Region I

Mt. Hebron 1, Marriotts Ridge 0

Class 2A North Region I

Hereford 9, Carver A&T 0

Class 2A East Region I

N. Harford 4, Harford Tech 0

Class 2A West Region I

Liberty 1 Southern 0

Class 1A South Region I

Fallston 6, Patterson Mill 0

