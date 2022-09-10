High school sports roundup (Sept. 9)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Friday, Sept. 9.

Volleyball

Parkville 3, Randallstown 1: The Knights picked up the win 25-16, 25-14, 21-25, 25-17. Victoria Williams served 11 aces in the win. Karis Hill added four aces. Faith Johnson paced Parkville’s offense with seven kills.

Mercy 3, Perry Hall 0: Mercy swept the match progressively improving its margins in a 25-20, 25-19, 25-11 win.

Patterson Mill 3, Perryville 0: The Huskies won 25-16, 27-25, 25-10. In the loss, Emily Burchett had 15 digs and Riley Jackson picked up 12.

Aberdeen 3, Edgewood 1: Aberdeen looked ready to cruise, but Edgewood rallied to make it a match, though ultimately falling 25-17, 25-8, 23-25, 30-28. Jocelyn Kruger had 10 kills and four aces for Aberdeen. Savanna Murdock was right behind her with nine kills and two aces. Citlali Arzabala chipped in six kills. In the loss, McKenzie Badham led Edgewood with four kills and five aces. Bryanna Carter also lined four kills. Defensively, Sylvia Marin had 15 digs and Alyssa Collins picked up 10.

Boys soccer

Loyola Blakefield 3, Archbishop Spalding 0: The host Dons (5-1, 5-1 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference) got single goals from Lucas DuBois, Dan Klink and Landon Lackner and shut out the Cavaliers (2-4, 2-4). Mateo Munoz, Joel Romero and Tosz Topolski had assists.

