High school sports roundup (Sept. 8)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Sept. 8.

Football

Winters Mill 35, SEED School 12: The Falcons moved to 2-0. Caleb Crouch, Paris Lee, Nico Baez and Malachi Denning all scored rushing touchdowns. Austin Utz completed a touchdown pass to Tyler Carroll.

Field hockey

John Carroll 1, Bel Air 0: The Patriots and Bobcats went scoreless into overtime before Margo Smith took a pass from Makayla Casey and put it in the cage for the winning goal.

Boys volleyball

Harford Tech 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Cobras picked up the win, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20. In the loss, Nick Scopelliti led Havre de Grace with six kills and three blocks.

