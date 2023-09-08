High school sports roundup (Sept. 8)

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action on Friday, Sept. 8.
Football
Winters Mill 35, SEED School 12: The Falcons moved to 2-0. Caleb Crouch, Paris Lee, Nico Baez and Malachi Denning all scored rushing touchdowns. Austin Utz completed a touchdown pass to Tyler Carroll.
Field hockey
John Carroll 1, Bel Air 0: The Patriots and Bobcats went scoreless into overtime before Margo Smith took a pass from Makayla Casey and put it in the cage for the winning goal.
Boys volleyball
Harford Tech 3, Havre de Grace 0: The Cobras picked up the win, 25-20, 25-15, 25-20. In the loss, Nick Scopelliti led Havre de Grace with six kills and three blocks.
